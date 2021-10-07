Hey Jim, It's been a long time since we've talked, and unfortunately it will be a little longer. But for you, it is not such a bad thing, because you are enjoying paradise. Hard to believe how time flies, and memories fade. Just want you to know that I can see that you had a wonderful life during your time here on earth. You created a beautiful family, and your pictures show you enjoyed them every moment. I give my thoughts and prayers to your family who survive you, and remind them that the Lord has a plan for us all, and you will in time meet again in an even more enjoyable atmosphere. I'm sure Jim will be watching over you so during your time of mourning his loss, remember to celebrate the life he had here on this earth, because he would want the same for you.

Craig Warneke Friend October 10, 2021