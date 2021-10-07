James Leroy "Jim" Woodcock, 54, of North Platte, passed away Oct. 4, 2021, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk. Jim was born Feb. 12, 1967, to Gary and Geraldine (Fahnholz) Woodcock in North Platte. Jim attended North Platte Public Schools graduating with the class of 1986. He worked at Motel 6, Mentzer Oil, Union Pacific Railroad, Walmart and then worked with his family at Fahnholz Septic. On May 13, 1995, Jim married Tara Dimmitt in North Platte. The couple purchased Fahnholz Septic and continued to operate the family business. He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved tinkering with things. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Fahnholz; and parents, Gary and Geraldine Woodcock. Jim is survived by his wife, Tara of North Platte; grandmother, Leona Fahnholz of North Platte; children, Brandon Watson, Andrew (Ashley) Woodcock and Erica Woodcock, all of North Platte; grandchildren, Camden Watson, Rylan Watson, Lilith Woodcock and three additional babies on the way; sister, Brenda Dimmitt of North Platte; numerous other family members; and many friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with the Rev. Daniel Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 7, 2021.