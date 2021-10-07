Menu
James Leroy "Jim" Woodcock
James Leroy "Jim" Woodcock, 54, of North Platte, passed away Oct. 4, 2021, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk. Jim was born Feb. 12, 1967, to Gary and Geraldine (Fahnholz) Woodcock in North Platte. Jim attended North Platte Public Schools graduating with the class of 1986. He worked at Motel 6, Mentzer Oil, Union Pacific Railroad, Walmart and then worked with his family at Fahnholz Septic. On May 13, 1995, Jim married Tara Dimmitt in North Platte. The couple purchased Fahnholz Septic and continued to operate the family business. He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved tinkering with things. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Fahnholz; and parents, Gary and Geraldine Woodcock. Jim is survived by his wife, Tara of North Platte; grandmother, Leona Fahnholz of North Platte; children, Brandon Watson, Andrew (Ashley) Woodcock and Erica Woodcock, all of North Platte; grandchildren, Camden Watson, Rylan Watson, Lilith Woodcock and three additional babies on the way; sister, Brenda Dimmitt of North Platte; numerous other family members; and many friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with the Rev. Daniel Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Oct
11
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
NE
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
Love an miss you always
Dakota Powell
Family
October 11, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jo and Olaf Carlson
Friend
October 11, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jo Carlson
October 11, 2021
Hey Jim, It's been a long time since we've talked, and unfortunately it will be a little longer. But for you, it is not such a bad thing, because you are enjoying paradise. Hard to believe how time flies, and memories fade. Just want you to know that I can see that you had a wonderful life during your time here on earth. You created a beautiful family, and your pictures show you enjoyed them every moment. I give my thoughts and prayers to your family who survive you, and remind them that the Lord has a plan for us all, and you will in time meet again in an even more enjoyable atmosphere. I'm sure Jim will be watching over you so during your time of mourning his loss, remember to celebrate the life he had here on this earth, because he would want the same for you.
Craig Warneke
Friend
October 10, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Merle & Sheila Powell
Family
October 10, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Melvin Powell
Family
October 10, 2021
Our Deepest Sympathy to Tara and her family. You are in our daily prayers. Rest In Peace Jim
Tim,Patsy Dilley
Friend
October 6, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Jim’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Mrs. (Foust) Rivera
Ginger Foust Rivera
Acquaintance
October 6, 2021
He was a very good man. Loves to talk about his family how they going great. It is sad that he left way too soon. .RIP my friend
Brent G Thomas
Friend
October 6, 2021
tara and family my deepest sympathy to your family
mary fisher
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results