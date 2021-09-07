Jane R. (Jeffrey) Berreckman, 85, of Cozad, passed away Sept. 3, 2021, in Cozad. Jane was born on Dec. 20, 1935, in Lexington, to Norman and Elva Marie (Spies) Jeffrey. She graduated from Lexington High School in 1953. After high school, she attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in education in 1957. While at UNL, Jane met Claude E. Berreckman, and they were married on Aug. 17, 1957, in Lexington. The couple lived in Lincoln, where they welcomed three sons, Claude, Dave and Cal. Jane began teaching elementary school in Lincoln. In 1961, the family moved to Cozad, where she continued her long and fulfilling career, teaching third, and later first grade, at Central Elementary. Her kind and gentle spirit made her classroom a sanctuary for countless students in Cozad for 25 years. Jane was active in the community, especially as a member of Cozad United Methodist Church where she could be found in the front row of the congregation every Sunday. Jane sang in the choir, participated in United Methodist Women, worked innumerable shifts at the Thrift Shop and enjoyed helping with Kids of the Kingdom for several years. She was a long-time volunteer at the Red Cross bloodmobile and a faithful member of P.E.O. Jane's passions included gardening, reading, golf and all of her children's and grandchildren's activities. She rarely missed a CHS football, volleyball or basketball game and her presence in the stands brightened the day of many high school athletes. Her love for animals led her to become an advocate for many animal rescue organizations. Jane was genuinely grateful for her life, and she was well-known for sending notes. Birthdays, anniversaries or "just because" you could expect a letter in your mailbox, topped off with an animal stamp and accompanied by relevant newspaper clippings or magazine articles. Jane's kindness was inescapable. Those who were lucky enough to know her remember her for her sharp mind and keen sense of humor. She was observant and reserved but spoke up when the time was right. Her abundant patience was often challenged by the overly welcoming nature of her loving husband, Claude. Her spirit is captured best by words she wrote herself: "God brings joy into your life. Share it!" Jane is survived by her sons, Claude (Karen), Dave (Jean) and Cal; her grandchildren, Claire (Bryan) Bazata, Kaitlin (Mark) Corrado, Rachel (Ethan) Hays, Ben, Kennedy; great-grandchildren, Max, Gabe and Luke Bazata, Rowen and Barrett Hays; and her beloved dog, Katie. Memorial donations are suggested to the Claude and Jane Berreckman Memorial Scholarship Foundation. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Cozad United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Gahn officiating. Inurnment will follow at 1 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. A memorial book signing, with family present, will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 7, 2021.