Jane R. (Jeffrey) Berreckman, 85, of Cozad, passed away Sept. 3, 2021, in Cozad. Jane was born on Dec. 20, 1935, in Lexington, to Norman and Elva Marie (Spies) Jeffrey. She graduated from Lexington High School in 1953. After high school, she attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in education in 1957. While at UNL, Jane met Claude E. Berreckman, and they were married on Aug. 17, 1957, in Lexington. The couple lived in Lincoln, where they welcomed three sons, Claude, Dave and Cal. Jane began teaching elementary school in Lincoln. In 1961, the family moved to Cozad, where she continued her long and fulfilling career, teaching third, and later first grade, at Central Elementary. Her kind and gentle spirit made her classroom a sanctuary for countless students in Cozad for 25 years. Jane was active in the community, especially as a member of Cozad United Methodist Church where she could be found in the front row of the congregation every Sunday. Jane sang in the choir, participated in United Methodist Women, worked innumerable shifts at the Thrift Shop and enjoyed helping with Kids of the Kingdom for several years. She was a long-time volunteer at the Red Cross bloodmobile and a faithful member of P.E.O. Jane's passions included gardening, reading, golf and all of her children's and grandchildren's activities. She rarely missed a CHS football, volleyball or basketball game and her presence in the stands brightened the day of many high school athletes. Her love for animals led her to become an advocate for many animal rescue organizations. Jane was genuinely grateful for her life, and she was well-known for sending notes. Birthdays, anniversaries or "just because" you could expect a letter in your mailbox, topped off with an animal stamp and accompanied by relevant newspaper clippings or magazine articles. Jane's kindness was inescapable. Those who were lucky enough to know her remember her for her sharp mind and keen sense of humor. She was observant and reserved but spoke up when the time was right. Her abundant patience was often challenged by the overly welcoming nature of her loving husband, Claude. Her spirit is captured best by words she wrote herself: "God brings joy into your life. Share it!" Jane is survived by her sons, Claude (Karen), Dave (Jean) and Cal; her grandchildren, Claire (Bryan) Bazata, Kaitlin (Mark) Corrado, Rachel (Ethan) Hays, Ben, Kennedy; great-grandchildren, Max, Gabe and Luke Bazata, Rowen and Barrett Hays; and her beloved dog, Katie. Memorial donations are suggested to the Claude and Jane Berreckman Memorial Scholarship Foundation. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Cozad United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Gahn officiating. Inurnment will follow at 1 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. A memorial book signing, with family present, will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad.
Jane was my 3rd grade teacher, and life long friend. She introduced me to Shel Silverstein, and was one of the most influential persons in my young life. She encouraged me to dream big, and encouraged me to go out in the world to find my place in it. I visited her classroom many times as I grew older, she moved the the first graders, and I kept coming by. She always took time to chat with me. I visited her home each year to sell Girl Scout cookies- she always bought some! I graduated, went out and found all those dreams she helped me dream. I wish I had kept in touch better. She was a truly special women, and dearly missed by many, especially me. Much love to her family
Robin Johnson
Friend
December 28, 2021
The community has lost a very remarkable woman. Jane did so much, for so many over many years. A life very well lived. My condolences to the family.
Gary Matz
Friend
September 8, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss! I met Jane when I student taught at Central 48 years ago. I was always impressed by her grace and kindness. She was such a Lady! She will be greatly missed!
Pat Longly
School
September 8, 2021
Happened to see this about the time Jane's service was being conducted. Enjoyed viewing the pictures. Cozad was my first appointment after seminary when Cal and Dave were in high school and active in UMYF. Many good memories of those years and of the Berreckmans. Roger Richards
Roger Richards
Friend
September 8, 2021
Condolences to the Berreckman family - Claude, Dave, Cal and families. My family was so fortunate to get to know Jane. She will be missed. What a life she lived and what a positive impact she had on her community. May the many memories of her provide you comfort
Patty Gravo
Family
September 8, 2021
I have special memories of Jane. She invited Sarah and I to come to Lincoln to help take care of Cal and Dave after they were born. We weren’t all that old so we were probably more work than help. We got to ride the train to Lincoln by ourselves which was exciting. She took us to a small zoo in a park where a gorilla spit water on people. We hung out just out of range to watch him spit on visitors. Lots of fond memories of her kindness to two young cousins. Jane and Aunt Kate also planned a after wedding reception reception for Chuck and me. It was a special time to visit with friends from college and just relax after a stressful day. Jane said she always remembered me sitting on the floor in our living room in my wedding dress. Jane lives in our hearts and memories. May the peace of the Lord be with you.
Sue Rouse
Coworker
September 7, 2021
Karen and Claude, Scott and I send our deepest sympathies to your family. Jane is a kind and generous soul and will be missed. Tina and Scott Schmidt
Tina Schmidt
Friend
September 7, 2021
My Mother, Susan Bock Ingram, always spoke of her favorite childhood memories with her cousins Jane Jeffrey and Kyle Jeffrey, and sister Sandra Bock, riding their horses on Jeffrey Island and swimming with the horses across the Platte River (with Jeffrey Uncles careful watching). I can see these adorable blonde-haired, blue-eyed girls with their horses in Heaven.
Pamela "PJ" (Ingram) Knapple
Family
September 7, 2021
Jeff Ingram, John Ingram and Pamela J Knapple
September 7, 2021
Betty Ann, Andy, Bob and Barb
September 6, 2021
Claude, Cal and Dave I’m so sorry. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Your Mom was a special lady.
Judy Devine
Friend
September 5, 2021
I also had Mess. Berrickman as as teacher, she as a very nice teacher, and I held a deep respect through my years after that. She will be missed not only from family and loved ones, but by the students that remember her for something that she instilled in their mind as a forever memory of some kind.
Laurie Brunick (Metzger)
Friend
September 5, 2021
John Seese
September 5, 2021
Berreckman Boys, I am surprised and sadden to hear of Jane’s passing. This friendship crosses many decades and with her ready smile, positive comments and her wry sense of humor make me smile to this day. I am sorry for your loss but the memories will be endless.
Kevin Kissel
September 5, 2021
Claude, Cal and DaveI am so sorry to read that Jane has passed away. She was always such a positive influence in the community of Cozad. I’m sending each of you and your families positive thoughts for peaceful hearts, as you say goodbye. May your memories of your mother bring happiness to your hearts.
Vicki Andersen
Friend
September 5, 2021
To Jane’s family, I care and share in your sorrow. So many wonderful memories of Jane stored in my heart to take with me for all eternity. She was a loving neighbor and a faithful friend. She had a marvelous sense of humor. Enthusiastically cheering for all. Always having a helpful word, a hug, a pat on the back, or a swift kick when needed. Our families shared much together. My ❤ are sent your way.
Edie Young
Friend
September 5, 2021
Claude, Dave and Cal, I’m so very sorry. Your Mom was such a beautiful lady. She has always held a very special place in my heart and will be terribly missed. Love and hugs to all of you and your families. ❤
Nancy Abel
Friend
September 5, 2021
I knew Jane for only a brief time.she was a “keeper”! My thoughts are w/ the family!
Bev Seybold
Friend
September 5, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Jane was a great lady that touched the lives of many.
Bill Ramsay
Friend
September 5, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.you were a great lady . You will be missed . A lot of memories for kids though
Merry Romero
Friend
September 4, 2021
So sad to just read this!!! My 1st grade teacher Mrs.B!!!! She would come visit me in the Childrens Hospital in Lincoln when I was in her class, bring me homework, pictures from classmates etc. She was 1 sweet lady & great educator!!! Love You Mrs. B!!!! RIP ❤
Bobby Devine
Student
September 4, 2021
I am sorry to read that Jane has passed away. I count it a privilege to have known Jane during the years my family and I lived in Cozad. Jane was such a compassionate lady with infection smile to each and everyone she came in contact with. I extend my sympathy to each of you family members praying that the Lord will grant you peace as only he can.