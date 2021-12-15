Menu
Jane Binegar Moore
FUNERAL HOME
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street
North Platte, NE
Jane Binegar Moore Jane Binegar Moore passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Public visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and family will be available to greet attendees from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, at Odean Colonial Chapel. At a 2022 date to be determined, a celebration of life service will be held for the community, family, and friends to gather together at the Sutherland United Methodist Church. A private family burial will be held in the Riverview Cemetery near Sutherland. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore in North Platte is in charge of arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Odean Colonial Chapel At C & Sycamore
302 South Sycamore, North Platte, NE
Dec
17
Service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Odean Colonial Chapel At C & Sycamore
302 South Sycamore, North Platte, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful cousin. We will love you and miss you always.
Marie Chocole
Family
December 16, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Frank J Fleecs
December 15, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family
Lois McConnell
December 14, 2021
