Jane Elizabeth Binegar Moore, of Sutherland, died unexpectedly at Great Plains Health on December 11, 2021, at the age of 77. Jane was born to Everett and Bonita (Plucknett) Binegar on July 17, 1944, at Sutherland Community Hospital, delivered by her future father-in-law Dr. Harlon Moore. Jane spent her childhood with her three sisters roaming the hills that she loved west of Sutherland. After graduating from Sutherland High School in 1962, Jane attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and graduated in 1966. In 1966, Jane was united in marriage to Milan Moore at Sutherland Methodist Church. She continued the June 11th wedding date tradition begun by her great-grandmother and shared by her grandmother and mother. The couple lived in Valparaiso and then West Point, where their first-born child, Jonathan, was born. They moved to Imperial, where Tania was born, before returning to Sutherland in 1973 in time for the July 4th community celebration. Their youngest child, Tara, arrived the following year. Jane's focus was her children. She supported them in their academics, interests, and activities while also substitute teaching and bookkeeping. While raising her family, Jane studied for years to pass her certified public accountant exam on the first try! Jane then worked as an accountant for Kelley, Scritsmeier & Byrne for 23 years. Jane always enjoyed roadtrips with her husband, having visited all 50 states in her beloved country. Highlights included trips to see her sisters and Virginia grandchildren. Within Nebraska, Jane followed her Sutherland grandchildren in their sports and fine arts and served as an unofficial speech judge of all the competitors. With her great love of music, she very much enjoyed time spent with her family singing together around the piano wherever they were able to gather together. Jane will be greatly missed by her Bridge Buddies, other bridge club friends, her fellow booklovers, and the Library Board. She kept in touch with high school and college friends as well as neighbors and cousins who were practically her brothers and sisters. Jane was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Bonita Binegar; and nephew, Tommy Meyen. Jane leaves behind her husband of 55 years, Milan; their children: Jonathan (Terri) Moore, of Springfield, VA, Tania Moore, of Williamsburg, IA, and Tara (Matthew) Naughtin, of Sutherland; grandchildren: Isaiah Moore, Elijah Moore, Dominic Naughtin, Bonita Naughtin, Maverick Naughtin, and Glory Naughtin; her sisters: Jean (Robert) Moore, of Kuna, ID, Janice (Garen) Sailors, of Chandler, AZ, and Joyce (Rodney) Meyen, of Cheyenne, WY; as well as other family. Public visitation was held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and family was available to greet attendees from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Odean Colonial Chapel. A private family burial was held in the Riverview Cemetery near Sutherland. On a 2022 date to be determined, a Celebration of Life service will be held for the community, family, and friends to gather together at the Sutherland United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. In lieu of flowers, suggested memorials are to the Sutherland Volunteer Fire Department and the memorial fund at the Sutherland Library. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore in North Platte is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 7, 2022.