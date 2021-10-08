Janet "Sue" ( Curry) Ford Janet "Sue" (Curry) Ford, 75, of Ogallala, passed away on Sept. 29, 2021, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital at Kearney. Sue was born on May 4, 1946, to Robert Guthrie and Meda Lucile (Norgren) Curry, at Lewellen Hospital. Sue grew up on the family farm/ranch, northeast of Ogallala. Sue attended country school District No. 18 for kindergarten to the eighth grade and graduated from Ogallala High School in 1964. During Sue's early years and teens, she loved riding horses, and her favorites were Skeeter and Tator. She was active in 4-H at the fairs and rodeos. Sue was Perkins County Fair and Rodeo Queen in 1961 and she was Keith County Fair and Rodeo Queen in 1962. Sue was active in ballet and tap, where she performed in many dance revues and recitals during the 1950s. On Dec. 27, 1964, Sue married Milton R. Ford, of Big Springs, at Ogallala. Sue and Mick lived in Denver, Downey, California, and Salt Lake City, Utah, before returning to Ogallala in May of 1968. Daughter Siri Sue Ford was happily welcomed into their family on Feb. 24, 1970, at Ogallala. Sue was a homemaker, helped her parents on the family farm/ranch, worked many years as a manager at Ogallala's McDonalds and Ogallala's Kildare Lumber. Because family lives matter, Sue retired in 2002. Sue began a new journey in life where she devoted her full attention to her mom and dad, her husband, daughter Siri, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert G. Curry (2006) and Lucile (Norgren) Curry (2002). Sue is survived by husband Mick; daughter, Siri (Ken) Reed; grandchildren, Stephanie Steiner, Morgan Reed and Diana Reed; and great-grandchildren Dallas, Aubree Lucile, Macksen and Walker Lee; and by her brother Robert K. Curry. Your condolences may be sent by going to drauckerfh.com
and clicking the "Share a Memory" button. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 at the Ogallala Cemetery with Pastor Lisa Hadler officiating. The family is requesting their close friends and family meet them at the cemetery, and that you please dress casually, as that is what Sue would have wanted. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Oct. 8 to Oct. 19, 2021.