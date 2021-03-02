Janet Dinsmore Miller, 88, died peacefully on Feb. 27, 2021, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha. She was born Oct. 21, 1932, to Eugene C. and Ruth (Sunderland) Dinsmore. She was raised in Omaha where she was a 1950 graduate of Benson High School. She attended Mills College and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1954, where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. In 1955, she married Kentner Miller and resided in North Platte. She was active in the First United Presbyterian Church, the P.E.O. Sisterhood, the local chapter of the University of Nebraska Alumni Association and the Goodfellow Shoe Fund. She was also past president of the Lincoln County Federation of Republican Women and the North Platte Community Concert Association. She served on the Board of Counselors of the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the board of the Great Plains Medical Center Foundation. Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Kentner; and brother, Robert Dinsmore. She is survived by daughters, Sue (Kirk) Back of Salt Lake City and Nancy (Jeff) Tiedeman of Omaha; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Nicole) Tiedeman, Jill (David) Barnthouse and Patrick Tiedeman. Memorials are suggested to the Josie Harper Hospice House, 7415 Cedar St, Omaha, NE 68124 or the First Presbyterian Church, 1901 W Leota St, North Platte, NE 69101. A visitation will be at Heafey, Hoffmann, Dworak and Cutler Mortuary, Omaha. A private burial will be at the North Platte Cemetery.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 2, 2021.