Janetta Fern "Jane" Lemmert, 74, of North Platte, peacefully passed away at home on March 23, 2021. Jane was born Jan. 25, 1947, to Darrel "Pat" and Dorothy (Stubblefield) Haynes in Gothenburg, where she grew up. She graduated from Gothenburg High School in 1965. On May 7, 1966, Jane married Charles Donald "Chuck" Lemmert in Julesburg, Colorado. They lived in Ogallala, where they both worked for TRW before moving to Grand Island a few years later where they worked for Cornhusker Ammunition Army Base, building bombs for the next two years. Jane and Chuck moved around Nebraska, living and working in Scottsbluff, Broken Bow and Wahoo before moving to Hutchinson, Kansas. Jane, who had a passion for working with youth, was employed by Kansas Public Schools for 15 years, and then worked in the library at a school in WaKeeney, Kansas. When the couple moved to North Platte in 1999, Jane went to work in the children's section of the North Platte Public Library until retiring at the age of 65. Jane enjoyed boating, camping and traveling, but most of all, she loved her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Darrel and Dorothy Haynes. Jane leaves behind her husband, Chuck of North Platte; children, Todd Lemmert of McHenry, Illinois, Jason Lemmert (Jessica Bruere) of Bondurant, Iowa, and Stacy Lemmert of Noble, Oklahoma; granddaughter, Marissa Lemmert; sister, Cheri (Mike) Wilson of Gothenburg; brother, Larry (Carol) Surber of Lincoln; and other family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the North Platte Public Library children's section. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. In keeping with Jane's wishes, cremation was chosen. Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Odean Colonial Chapel with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. For those unable to attend, the service will be recorded and posted to odeanchapel.com
. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com
or prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 25, 2021.