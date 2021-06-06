Janice Louise (Nutt) Large was born Nov. 16, 1958, in McCook, to Gary and Leona (Glaze) Nutt. Jan grew up in and near Curtis and graduated from Medicine Valley High School in 1977. On March 31, 1980, Jan married Dean Large in Curtis and the couple settled in the Blanche community northeast of Imperial, where Jan spent the remaining years of her life. Jan passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on May 29, 2021, at her home in the Blanche community. She was 62 years of age. Jan was preceded in death by her father, Gary Nutt; mother-in-law, Arlene Large; sister-in-law, Sylvia Large; sister-in-law, Sandra Large; nephew, Derrick Nutt; and grandson, Gavin White. Survivors include her husband, Dean Large of Wauneta; mother, Leona Nutt of Curtis; children, Krystal (Nathan) Einspahr of Ashland, Greg (Courtney) Large of Curtis and Megan (James) McCrumb of Champion; grandchildren, Gabriel McCrumb, AJ McCrumb, Brittny White, Caidy McCrumb, Gregg White, Kooper Einspahr, Braxton White, Knox Einspahr, Kennedy Einspahr, Gentry White and Kimber Large; father-in-law, Marvin Large of Wauneta; brothers, Dale (Susan) Nutt of Curtis and Dean (Cathy) Nutt of North Platte; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joey (Myra) Large of Wauneta, Kevin Large of Hayes Center, Dale (Elisa) Large of Imperial and Regina (Stuart) Pederson of Burrton, Kansas. Funeral services were on June 2 at Zion Lutheran Church in Imperial.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 6, 2021.