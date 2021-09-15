Janis Jane Clark, 90, of Elkhorn, died Sept. 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill; and great-grandson, Cameron Conroy. Janis is survived by her children, Christine Clark Harrison (Lance), Stephen L. Clark, Laurie Clark Push (Edward), Katherine Clark Treu (Bodo) and Kimberly Clark Hanson (Barry); 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Tannahill (Jerry); sister-in-law, Anita Clark Shadle; and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. Memorials are suggested to Healing Kadi Foundation, Life Song for Orphans or PassionLife. Memorial service at 7 p.m., with visitation from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn. Memorial service will be at Morning View Cemetery in Wallace at a later date.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 15, 2021.
Clark Family,
We were so blessed by your your family. Bill and Janis stepped in when I needed them even thought I didn´t realize I needed them. They filled so many pieces in my life and gave us a place and `family´ to belong. Oh how we LOVED them dearly! Thank you Clark family for sharing your Jewel of parents with us. We will forever be grateful and honored.
Jennifer Kreider
Other
September 17, 2021
Lori, Ed and Family - We are saddened to hear the news of "Grandma Jan's" passing. She was a lovely lady with a great sense of humor and I was happy I got to know her even just for a little bit. Please know that you and your whole family are in our thoughts and prayers during this time of grief. With sincere sympathy - Ken and Kelly Hajek
Ken and Kelly Hajek
September 15, 2021
The Hammers, The Andersons
September 14, 2021
Steve, we are so sorry to hear about your loss please know that we are thinking about you and your family. May God be with you during this tough time.