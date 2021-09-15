Clark Family, We were so blessed by your your family. Bill and Janis stepped in when I needed them even thought I didn´t realize I needed them. They filled so many pieces in my life and gave us a place and `family´ to belong. Oh how we LOVED them dearly! Thank you Clark family for sharing your Jewel of parents with us. We will forever be grateful and honored.

Jennifer Kreider Other September 17, 2021