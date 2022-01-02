Menu
Jean Ann Edelman
1957 - 2021
Jean Ann Edelman, 64, of North Platte, Nebraska, passed away Dec. 31, 2021, at Emerald Nursing & Rehab, Cozad. She was born on Dec. 8, 1957, to Robert and Bonnie (Holm) Christensen in Sutherland. Jean graduated from North Platte High School with the class of 1976. On July 2, 1976, she married the love of her life, Dickie Paul Edelman at Our Redeemer Church in North Platte. The couple made their home in Dickens where she was a stay-at-home mom. The family moved to Mullen where they ranched, then to Lexington and then settled in North Platte. Jean worked as a Tupperware agent, at Platte Valley Vac and Sew and then for the Lincoln County Assessor's office. Later she was chief financial officer and operations manager for American Mortgage. Jean was a Teammate mentor, enjoyed playing cards with her card club friends, loved to camp, boat, garden and loved her flowers. To Jean, family was the center of her life, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dickie; parents, Robert and Bonnie Christensen; and her brother, Robert "Bobby" Christensen. Survivors include her two children, Bill (Tabitha) Edelman of North Platte and Jana (Jade Gracey) Cox of Gothenburg; grandchildren, Megan Cox, Kade Cox, Rhett Edelman and Rhys Edelman; siblings, Dewayne (Kathy) Christensen of Idaho, Larry (Cindy) Christensen of Wallace, Tammy (Jeff) Dugger of North Platte and Sue (Dirk) Higgins of North Platte; in-laws, Catherine "Cap" (Don) Dillon of Cozad, Gail (Jim) Herrmann of Nenzel and Sue (Jim) Maire of Gretna; aunt, Emma (Ron Ostendorf) Hiatt of North Platte; uncle, Gene (Pam) Holm of Wallace; and numerous other family members and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Rev. John Sexson officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those unable to attend. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family present 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Jan
6
Service
1:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
Ronda Lindenmuth/Rosenau
Friend
January 7, 2022
My thoughts and prayers. I sure do wish I lived closer. Your Mom was one special person. Always a smile. She's now w/your Dad so they are both having a great time! xoxo
Vicki Fowler
Friend
January 6, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Jean Ann was such a wonderful person. We enjoyed our time with Jean and Dickie. They are together now.
Sara Wagner
Friend
January 6, 2022
Jean was a special lady. Her and I sold Tupperware together years ago. I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Jo Ann Johnson
January 6, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Greg & Sherry Mc McGinn
Friend
January 5, 2022
Dear Bill and Tabitha, we are very sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. She always had the brightest smile and twinkling eyes. She will be very missed. Sending prayers. Jim and Lora Sinnard
Lora Sinnard
Friend
January 4, 2022
Sorry for your loss Bill, Jana and families. Jean Ann was a great lady. Just remember she's in a better place now. I can just see her and Dickie riding around in a ranger side by side and him telling her how great a Donald Trump is. Thinking of you guys and our prayers are with you.
Lynn and Tina
Friend
January 4, 2022
Sincere condolences from Keith Allen
Candi Miller
Friend
January 4, 2022
I remember what a kind and funny mother she was. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Jennifer (Jo Gayman) Smolsky
Friend
January 4, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Jean is now in a better place and reunited with the love of her life. She was such a joy to be around and will be sadly missed. May happy memories give you peace and comfort at this difficult time.

Ruth & Mike Brei
Ruth Brei
Friend
January 4, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers go out to you Bill, Jana and the rest of the family!
Tony and Kathy Ostrander
Friend
January 4, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Jean was such a special lady.
Jean Piester
Friend
January 2, 2022
so sorry to hear of Jean's passing. My wife and I had many fun times with both Jean & her husband Dick. I am sure she will be missed by many. My condolences go out to her family.
Daniel T. Buck
Friend
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results