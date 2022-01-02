Jean Ann Edelman, 64, of North Platte, Nebraska, passed away Dec. 31, 2021, at Emerald Nursing & Rehab, Cozad. She was born on Dec. 8, 1957, to Robert and Bonnie (Holm) Christensen in Sutherland. Jean graduated from North Platte High School with the class of 1976. On July 2, 1976, she married the love of her life, Dickie Paul Edelman at Our Redeemer Church in North Platte. The couple made their home in Dickens where she was a stay-at-home mom. The family moved to Mullen where they ranched, then to Lexington and then settled in North Platte. Jean worked as a Tupperware agent, at Platte Valley Vac and Sew and then for the Lincoln County Assessor's office. Later she was chief financial officer and operations manager for American Mortgage. Jean was a Teammate mentor, enjoyed playing cards with her card club friends, loved to camp, boat, garden and loved her flowers. To Jean, family was the center of her life, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dickie; parents, Robert and Bonnie Christensen; and her brother, Robert "Bobby" Christensen. Survivors include her two children, Bill (Tabitha) Edelman of North Platte and Jana (Jade Gracey) Cox of Gothenburg; grandchildren, Megan Cox, Kade Cox, Rhett Edelman and Rhys Edelman; siblings, Dewayne (Kathy) Christensen of Idaho, Larry (Cindy) Christensen of Wallace, Tammy (Jeff) Dugger of North Platte and Sue (Dirk) Higgins of North Platte; in-laws, Catherine "Cap" (Don) Dillon of Cozad, Gail (Jim) Herrmann of Nenzel and Sue (Jim) Maire of Gretna; aunt, Emma (Ron Ostendorf) Hiatt of North Platte; uncle, Gene (Pam) Holm of Wallace; and numerous other family members and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Rev. John Sexson officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those unable to attend. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family present 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2022.