Jean J. Waltemath
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Jean J. Waltemath, 89, of North Platte, passed away on March 15, 2021, at North Platte Care Center. She was born on Dec. 1, 1931, in Farwell, to Martin and Rose (Koslicki) Jasnoch. Jean moved in 1948 to North Platte and met Dewey Waltemath at McGlaughin's Café. They were married on June 19, 1948, in Stapleton. To this union, six children were born: Doug, Glen, Connie, Roger, Joe and Patrick. She and Dewey celebrated 63 years of marriage. She was a longtime member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church where she assisted with dinners and functions for many years. Jean was also called "Grandma Jean" by her grandkids and many other kids through the years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey; parents, Martin and Rose Jasnock; son, Randy; and sisters, Dorothy (Roman) Curtis, Annabelle (Peanuts-Milford) Schultz, Flo (Claude) Milroy and Rosie Murray. Jean is survived by her children, Doug (Sue) of Kansas City, Missouri, Glen (Lyn) of Lincoln, Roger (Beth) of Liberty, Missouri, Joe (Raelene) of North Platte, Connie (Everett) of North Platte and Patrick (Debbie) of Kearney; sister, Sharon Jasnoch; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Bill Murray. Memorials are suggested to the North Platte Catholic School Endowment Trust, Inc. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m., Monday, March 22, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with the Rev. Vidya Sagar Arikotla celebrating. Inurnment will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Book signing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 18 and 19, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Book signing
Carpenter Memorial Chapel, NE
Mar
19
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Book signing
Carpenter Memorial Chapel, NE
Mar
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincerest sympathies to all of you! Aunt Jean was always kind and loving and made me feel welcome. Love to all!
Vicki Waltemath-Hill
Family
March 28, 2021
Gentry Salter and PA Team One
March 19, 2021
Very sorry for your loss we are thinking of you
Roy and Barbara Welch
March 18, 2021
Eaton Kearney- EHS Team
March 18, 2021
Beth and Roger, we are praying for you and your family in this time of loss and bereavement. May the Lord Jesus gather you in His arms and comfort and strengthen you as only He can.
Victor Rountree
Friend
March 18, 2021
So sorry to hear about the loss of your mother/grandmother. She was a kind lady & matriarch of a wonderful family. I hope you can find some comfort knowing that many are thinking of you and your family
Kevin O'Connor
Classmate
March 18, 2021
Condolences to family.
Keith Allen
Friend
March 17, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss. Our prayers are with the family.
Darlene Barratt
March 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She was such a sweet lady. She will be missed.
Peggy Curtis
Family
March 16, 2021
Pat and family, I am sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. She was such a neat lady! Please know you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Diane Hinde
Friend
March 16, 2021
Thinking of you and your family in your time of loss. Hugs to all of you!
Janell Svoboda
Friend
March 16, 2021
I’m so sorry for your loss this little lady was very special to me I’m going to miss her I love you Jean may you Rest in no more pain Jean you will my little Angel in Heaven
Cathi Caudillo
Acquaintance
March 15, 2021
