Jean J. Waltemath, 89, of North Platte, passed away on March 15, 2021, at North Platte Care Center. She was born on Dec. 1, 1931, in Farwell, to Martin and Rose (Koslicki) Jasnoch. Jean moved in 1948 to North Platte and met Dewey Waltemath at McGlaughin's Café. They were married on June 19, 1948, in Stapleton. To this union, six children were born: Doug, Glen, Connie, Roger, Joe and Patrick. She and Dewey celebrated 63 years of marriage. She was a longtime member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church where she assisted with dinners and functions for many years. Jean was also called "Grandma Jean" by her grandkids and many other kids through the years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey; parents, Martin and Rose Jasnock; son, Randy; and sisters, Dorothy (Roman) Curtis, Annabelle (Peanuts-Milford) Schultz, Flo (Claude) Milroy and Rosie Murray. Jean is survived by her children, Doug (Sue) of Kansas City, Missouri, Glen (Lyn) of Lincoln, Roger (Beth) of Liberty, Missouri, Joe (Raelene) of North Platte, Connie (Everett) of North Platte and Patrick (Debbie) of Kearney; sister, Sharon Jasnoch; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Bill Murray. Memorials are suggested to the North Platte Catholic School Endowment Trust, Inc. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m., Monday, March 22, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with the Rev. Vidya Sagar Arikotla celebrating. Inurnment will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Book signing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 18 and 19, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2021.