Jeanne Sue (Bunger) Harshbarger, 71, of North Platte, passed away at her home under hospice care on Dec. 9, 2020. Jeanne was born April 7, 1949, to John George and Ruth Mae (Bartley) Bunger in North Platte. She was one of seven children and lived her entire life in North Platte. Jeanne graduated from NPHS in 1967. She married her high school sweetheart, Gregg Harshbarger, on July 1, 1967, and to this union three beautiful daughters, Shelley, Dawn and Dena Mae, blessed their family. Jeanne was a stay-at-home mom while the girls were in school. At the age of 33, she went to college, eventually earning her BA from Kearney State College, graduating magna cum laude in elementary education. Jeanne taught fifth grade at Washington Elementary before transferring to Adams Middle School, where she taught sixth grade until retiring in 2008. She took the love of teaching with her throughout her journey in life. Jeanne was an active member of First United Methodist Church, volunteered with various organizations, enjoyed coaching and being a youth group leader at the church. She was also a 30-year member of AA, where she gave support to others in recovery. After retiring, Jeanne and Gregg enjoyed golfing, traveling, camping and staying at Bonita Mesa in Yuma, Arizona, which became their second home. Jeanne especially loved her family and rarely missed an activity that involved the grandkids, she was their biggest fan! She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Bunger; brothers, Larry, Gary and Jack Bunger; sister, Betty (Bob) Ohlund; brother-in-law, Eddie Pacheco; nephews, Charles Pacheco and Gary Eugene Bunger; and her in-laws, Forrest and Eunice Harshbarger. Jeanne is survived by her husband, Gregg, of North Platte; daughters, Shelley (Steve) Martinez of Hastings and Dawn (Ken) Folchert and Dena Mae Harshbarger, all of North Platte; grandchildren, Nicholas, Marisa and Dominic Martinez and Kade and Zakary Folchert; her sister, Fran Pacheco and brother, Charlie Bunger, both of North Platte; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Bunger, of Yuma and Sharrell Bunger of Tumwater, Washington; brothers-in-law, Kern (Barb) Harshbarger of Kearney and Joe (Karen) Harshbarger of Bridgeport; numerous nieces and nephews; and a multitude of loving friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to American Legion Baseball, Goodfellows Shoe Fund, Callahan Cancer Center or the Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, followed by an informal time of sharing with family and friends at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. Cremation will follow the service.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2020.