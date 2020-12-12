Oh, dear Gregg and family. I was shocked to see that Jeanne has passed away. Too many years away from NP to keep up. One memory the years don´t take away is the love between you two. It was evident in the halls of NPHS and beyond. Jeanne was such a fun-loving woman. I can only imagine how she´ll be missed. Be sure to give Frannie and Mary Ann a hug from me. My heart breaks for you, Gregg.

Carolyn Webb Anderson December 12, 2020