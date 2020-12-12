Menu
Jeanne Sue Harshbarger
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street
North Platte, NE
Jeanne Sue (Bunger) Harshbarger, 71, of North Platte, passed away at her home under hospice care on Dec. 9, 2020. Jeanne was born April 7, 1949, to John George and Ruth Mae (Bartley) Bunger in North Platte. She was one of seven children and lived her entire life in North Platte. Jeanne graduated from NPHS in 1967. She married her high school sweetheart, Gregg Harshbarger, on July 1, 1967, and to this union three beautiful daughters, Shelley, Dawn and Dena Mae, blessed their family. Jeanne was a stay-at-home mom while the girls were in school. At the age of 33, she went to college, eventually earning her BA from Kearney State College, graduating magna cum laude in elementary education. Jeanne taught fifth grade at Washington Elementary before transferring to Adams Middle School, where she taught sixth grade until retiring in 2008. She took the love of teaching with her throughout her journey in life. Jeanne was an active member of First United Methodist Church, volunteered with various organizations, enjoyed coaching and being a youth group leader at the church. She was also a 30-year member of AA, where she gave support to others in recovery. After retiring, Jeanne and Gregg enjoyed golfing, traveling, camping and staying at Bonita Mesa in Yuma, Arizona, which became their second home. Jeanne especially loved her family and rarely missed an activity that involved the grandkids, she was their biggest fan! She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Bunger; brothers, Larry, Gary and Jack Bunger; sister, Betty (Bob) Ohlund; brother-in-law, Eddie Pacheco; nephews, Charles Pacheco and Gary Eugene Bunger; and her in-laws, Forrest and Eunice Harshbarger. Jeanne is survived by her husband, Gregg, of North Platte; daughters, Shelley (Steve) Martinez of Hastings and Dawn (Ken) Folchert and Dena Mae Harshbarger, all of North Platte; grandchildren, Nicholas, Marisa and Dominic Martinez and Kade and Zakary Folchert; her sister, Fran Pacheco and brother, Charlie Bunger, both of North Platte; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Bunger, of Yuma and Sharrell Bunger of Tumwater, Washington; brothers-in-law, Kern (Barb) Harshbarger of Kearney and Joe (Karen) Harshbarger of Bridgeport; numerous nieces and nephews; and a multitude of loving friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to American Legion Baseball, Goodfellows Shoe Fund, Callahan Cancer Center or the Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, followed by an informal time of sharing with family and friends at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. Cremation will follow the service.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street, North Platte, NE
Dec
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Odean Colonial Chapel
302 South Sycamore Street, North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Odean Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our prayers go out to your family. We are sorry for your loss. Jeannie's laugh can still be heard today. Our "camping" trip at Lake Maloney is only one fond memory she leaves us.
Terry and Patt Pierzina
December 15, 2020
So sorry for your Loss Gregg & Family. She was such a Special Person!!! She will be missed so much but leaving behind many special memories!! Everyone who knew Jeanne loved her. We send our Love & Prayers. Bob & Shirley
Bob & Shirley Zeiler
December 14, 2020
Gregg & family, My deepest condolences to all of you, she will leave a huge hole in each of your hearts !!! Soo saddened to hear the news of her passing, I loved her to death, he was the funniest person & caring woman.
Jo Melgoza
December 13, 2020
Our Heart felt sympathy goes out to Gregg and the entire family. She was such a Wonderful person and Neighbor! GOD'S BLESSINGS!! Tom and Julie Didier
Tom Didier
December 13, 2020
Sorry we are not going to make it back for the funeral but know our hearts are broken for you and us. Big loss for many of us who Love her so. She was a blessing to me and a true friend. Our prayers are with you all. One day at a time
Kathy Conley and Den
December 12, 2020
So sorry to hear the passing of Jeanne she was a fun loving person ! Prayers are with you all
Patty Loyd
December 12, 2020
My sister Carolyn Webb Anderson was one of Jeanne´s high school friends for all these years. I´m sorry to hear about Jeanne´s passing. Please accept our prayers and condolences.
Marvin Webb
December 12, 2020
Oh, dear Gregg and family. I was shocked to see that Jeanne has passed away. Too many years away from NP to keep up. One memory the years don´t take away is the love between you two. It was evident in the halls of NPHS and beyond. Jeanne was such a fun-loving woman. I can only imagine how she´ll be missed. Be sure to give Frannie and Mary Ann a hug from me. My heart breaks for you, Gregg.
Carolyn Webb Anderson
December 12, 2020
Love and prayers for you all. Jeanne was the best of the best and never knew a stranger! She was a mom to everyone and a joy to be around. She made everyone feel important and wanted in her life. Love to you all!
Cyndi Boland
December 12, 2020
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results