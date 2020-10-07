Jeffery L. "Jeff" VanCura, 66, of North Platte, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 3, 2020. He was born Aug. 24, 1954, in Lewellen to Henry and Marie (McVay) VanCura. Jeff grew up in various rural areas around Nebraska. He graduated from Sidney High School in 1972 and enlisted in the Navy as a Seabee in January 1973. Jeff married Jody Brault on Nov. 23, 1974, in Las Vegas. Jeff and Jody had three children, Angel (Jason) Foran, Jamie (Virginia) VanCura and Amanda VanCura. They divorced in 1995. Jeff later married Bonnie Marquardt on Aug. 17, 1997, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. From this marriage, Jeff gained two additional daughters, Sherri (Steve) Smith and Jenni (John) Peterson. Jeff was discharged from the Navy in January 1977. Jeff and Jody then moved to California where he was a member of the Carpenters Union in San Jose until the family settled in Nebraska in 1983. Jeff worked various jobs from 1983-85, from driving a school bus to being a hired hand, but mostly construction work. In 1985, Jeff joined the Perkins County Sheriff's Department. In 1992, Jeff transferred to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in North Platte where he retired in May 2006. He then worked at Union Pacific until he retired in 2017. Jeff loved his children and grandchildren so much. He loved attending their events and you could see his eyes light up when he was holding his babies. He had many hobbies that he enjoyed with friends and family. Jeff loved to camp and fish, playing pool and restoring old cars. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and attending the Sturgis Rally for many years. He loved football and would attend Husker games whenever possible. Jeff also loved construction and almost always had a "project" going. Jeff joined Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church after he and Bonnie were married. Jeff is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and one grandson. Jeff is survived by his wife; children; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; as well as many other family and friends. A memorial will be established at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. The family is having a private memorial service. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Register book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements. CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and social distancing is suggested.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 7, 2020.