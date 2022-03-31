Jenene A. Schrader, 56, of Paxton, passed away on March 28, 2022, at the Great Plains Health in North Platte. She was born on Nov. 9, 1965, to Gene and Lois (Carlson) Lunkwitz. She attended North Platte High School. Jenene married Howard Schrader in 1983 and they made their home in North Platte and Sutherland, even receiving their GEDs together. The couple moved to Plains, Texas, for Howard's job, moving to Paxton in 1985. In 1997, Jenene started working as a meat cutter for Hehnke's where she worked for the last 25 years. Jenene loved playing cards, cooking, riding 4-wheelers, gardening and being in her yard, but most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Arlene Songster. Jenene is survived by her loving husband, Howard; two sons, Cortney Schrader of Lincoln and Kbob (Kandi) Schrader of Sidney; one daughter, Taren (Lane) Morrow of Brush, Colorado; two sisters, twin sister Gaylene (Cody) Shaw of Paxton and Cherylene Lunkwitz of Paxton; one brother, Leonard (Crecia) Lunzwitz of North Platte; one grandson; and six granddaughters. Memorials are suggested in her memory. Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfh.com
. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 1st, 2022 from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm at Draucker Funeral Home chapel in Ogallala, Nebraska. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the United Methodist Church in Paxton with Pastor Mark Baldwin and Ron Jay officiating. Burial will be at the Paxton Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed on drauckerfh.com
and clicking the watch live button. Draucker Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 31, 2022.