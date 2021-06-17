Jenevie (Leach) Tobey, 89, of North Platte, passed away June 15, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center. She was born on April 25, 1932, in Sutherland, to Herbert A. and Elizabeth E. (Fairchild) Leach. The family moved to a ranch near Hershey when the Sutherland Reservoir took their land. She attended school at District No. 122 and graduated from N.S.A. in Curtis in 1948. She attended business college in North Platte. She worked at W.J. O'Connor's and Memorial Hospital in North Platte. Jenevie was united in marriage to Delbert E. Tobey on Feb. 28, 1954, in North Platte at the Methodist Church. They were blessed with four children: Dallas, Ronald, Delores and Rollin. Together they worked the land and raised purebred Angus cattle for many years. In later years she enjoyed traveling and seeing what others were doing in agriculture. They took their motorhome to country music festivals and antique tractor and machinery shows, where they made many friends and memories. She was a member of W.I.F.E. and the Sunshine extension club. Her hobbies were gardening, butterflies and taking classes at Mid-Plains Community College to learn upholstering and computer applications. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delbert; infant brother, Gaylan; sisters Twila (Bill) Kruger and Lela (Myron) Morash; brothers-in-law, Dale and Milton (Carolyn) Tobey and Clive Lynes; and sisters-in-law, Shadra and Charlene Leach. Jenevie is survived by her children, Dallas Tobey of North Platte, Ronald (Kim) Tobey of Merna, Delores (Leon) Friedrichsen of Lexington and Rollin (Alice) Tobey of Merna; grandchildren, Melody (Travis) Hansen of Stapleton, Amanda Tobey of Broken Bow, Rebecca (Shawn) Vondrak of Gillette, Wyoming, Justin (Erica) Tobey, Riley (Natasha) Friedrichsen, Kayla Tobey, Jeremy (special friend, Bridget) Tobey, Jacob Tobey and Jamie Tobey; step-grandchildren, Matt Hiller, Jennifer Hiller, Tyler (Amy) Blake, Trevor Blake and Tracy Blake; great-grandchildren, Trinity Hansen, Tessa Hansen, Kailynn Vondrak, Kaidence Vondrak, Karleigh Vondrak, Kensie Saner, Bentley Saner, Myles Tobey, Braxten Tobey, Austin and Angel Friedrichsen, Kinzley, Kilynn, Adilynn, Colin and Annabellah Tobey; sister-in-law, Sandra Tobey; sister, Treva Lynes; brother, Ebert Leach; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials are suggested to the organization of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 21, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends 6-8 p.m., Sunday, June 20, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2021.