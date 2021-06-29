Menu
Jerrie W. Bodeen
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Jerrie W. Bodeen, of North Platte, passed away June 26, 2021, at Great Plains Health after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on Dec. 29, 1937, in North Platte. He was the son of Elcyne Haught Eurich and C.A. Bodeen. Jerrie spent most of his childhood with his grandparents Bill and Lula Haught. He graduated from North Platte High School with the class of 1956. He was active in the Boy Scouts growing up. Jerrie was united in marriage to Kay A. Meves of Lincoln on June 16, 1962. After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1962, he served in the United States Army as a 1st Lieutenant and then as Captain. Jerrie was a helicopter pilot serving in Germany and Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart and Air Medals. After being wounded in Vietnam, he was honorably discharged and returned to North Platte where he was the office manager at Municipal Light & Water. Jerrie then worked as a CPA for Haney, Martin & Ludwig CPA firm and later returned to Municipal Light & Water, retiring in 2006. He was an active member of the North Platte Optimists Club for many years and a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. He enjoyed his close friendship with his UNL pledge class of Phi Kappa Psi and participated in all of their reunions. Jerrie enjoyed his annual camping trips to the Wyoming mountains for the past 50 years and snowbird trips to Arizona and Texas. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; and brothers, Bob and Ron. Jerrie is survived by his wife Kay; children, Gary (Carol) of North Platte, Cheryl Roth of Kearney and Rhonda (Lemoyne) Dailey of Thedford; grandchildren, Merissa and Mikhaila Roth and Matthew Dailey; step-grandchildren, Jeremiah (Crystal) Dailey, Emily (Jim) Stacy, Kaman (Klara) Dailey, Seth (Cassie) Dailey and Andrew (Kate) Dailey; and 12 great-grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to the North Platte Optimist Club or Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Mass of Christian burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with the Rev. Vidya Sagar as celebrant. Christian Wake services will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, following the service. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Jun
30
Wake
7:00p.m.
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
NE
Jul
1
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers are with Kay and her family. Jerry and Kay are wonderful people.
Ron & Tina Hanson
Neighbor
July 1, 2021
We are saddened to hear of Jerrie's passing,
Prayers for healing all of your hearts.
Don & Jody Isabell
Friend
July 1, 2021
I couldn´t have asked for a better father-in-law. I didn´t get to tell you goodbye, but I pray that you knew I loved you as a second father and that you made such a positive impact on my life. You were one of the best and I know your spirit will continue to comfort your family.
Carol Bodeen
Family
July 1, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Sandy Kruback
Acquaintance
June 30, 2021
My sincere condolences to Gary and family. Thinking of you.
Deb Hinman Prange
Friend
June 29, 2021
Sorry for your loss. A Great Man!
Martin and Judy Gutschenritter
Work
June 29, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your loved one. He was a great man to work at MLW. He will be missed.
Linda Hoaglund
Coworker
June 28, 2021
Our condolences to Kay, and the family. Jerrie was a ‘good guy’. I loved walking by the house and catching a wave!
Nancy Striebel
Acquaintance
June 28, 2021
