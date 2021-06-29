Jerrie W. Bodeen, of North Platte, passed away June 26, 2021, at Great Plains Health after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on Dec. 29, 1937, in North Platte. He was the son of Elcyne Haught Eurich and C.A. Bodeen. Jerrie spent most of his childhood with his grandparents Bill and Lula Haught. He graduated from North Platte High School with the class of 1956. He was active in the Boy Scouts growing up. Jerrie was united in marriage to Kay A. Meves of Lincoln on June 16, 1962. After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1962, he served in the United States Army as a 1st Lieutenant and then as Captain. Jerrie was a helicopter pilot serving in Germany and Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart and Air Medals. After being wounded in Vietnam, he was honorably discharged and returned to North Platte where he was the office manager at Municipal Light & Water. Jerrie then worked as a CPA for Haney, Martin & Ludwig CPA firm and later returned to Municipal Light & Water, retiring in 2006. He was an active member of the North Platte Optimists Club for many years and a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. He enjoyed his close friendship with his UNL pledge class of Phi Kappa Psi and participated in all of their reunions. Jerrie enjoyed his annual camping trips to the Wyoming mountains for the past 50 years and snowbird trips to Arizona and Texas. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; and brothers, Bob and Ron. Jerrie is survived by his wife Kay; children, Gary (Carol) of North Platte, Cheryl Roth of Kearney and Rhonda (Lemoyne) Dailey of Thedford; grandchildren, Merissa and Mikhaila Roth and Matthew Dailey; step-grandchildren, Jeremiah (Crystal) Dailey, Emily (Jim) Stacy, Kaman (Klara) Dailey, Seth (Cassie) Dailey and Andrew (Kate) Dailey; and 12 great-grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to the North Platte Optimist Club or Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Mass of Christian burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with the Rev. Vidya Sagar as celebrant. Christian Wake services will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, following the service. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 29, 2021.