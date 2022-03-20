Menu
Jerry Edgar Bush
1972 - 2022
BORN
1972
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Rosary
Mar, 26 2022
10:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Jerry Edgar Bush, 49, of Lincoln, passed away on March 9, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 30, 1972, to Gary and Jan (Portz) Bush in North Platte. Jerry graduated from North Platte High School with the class of 1991 and then from Mid-Plains Community College. He then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for several years before going to work for TAG TMI as a computer systems programmer. The company eventually was sold to Ross Perot and then Dell Corporation. Jerry loved computers and the challenge of integrating technology. He was a collector of Star Wars memorabilia, books, neckties, fancy watches, tennis shoes and movies. Jerry was a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Michigan Wolverine fan (Go Blue and Maize). He loved to bake, especially cupcakes and cakes, brining and smoking meat and gardening including tomatoes, cucumbers, squash and hot peppers. Preceding him in death are his great-grandmother, Josephine "Ma" Harmer; grandparents, Hugh and Retha Bush and Ed "Portzie" and Francismary Portz; infant brother, Jed N. Bush; uncle, Warren Bush; and his rescue beagle, Zoey. Survivors include his parents, Gary and Jan of North Platte; brother, Gary Lee Bush of Kearney; aunts, Charlene Bush of Loup City, Trudy (Dennis) Brosius of Brownlee and Molly (Kevin) Gorman of Monee, Illinois; his faithful canine companion, Millie; cousins and their families, Robert (Beth) Bush, James (Rachel) Bush, Melissa (Tony) Kapuska, Joe Brosius, Bell (Tony) Meyer, Amy (Trevor) Buhler, Ann (Jerry) Bloodhart, Tess (Jamie) Simpkins, John Paul (Tierney) Brosius, Shawn (Nora) Gorman, Adam (Kristin) Gorman, Jay (Carissa) Gorman and Kate (Avery) Zink; and many good and kind friends, especially Matt Moorehead of Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the Basset and Beagle Rescue of the Heartland. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with the Rev. Karl Mattis officiating. Rosary will be at 10 a.m. before Mass. Private family inurnment will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Rosary
10:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
NE
Mar
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
NE
Gary, The worst thing that can happen to a parent is to lose a child. You are in my thoughts.
John Cronn
Friend
March 22, 2022
Jerry had the biggest heart! I worked with him at TAG and he would make me homemade Vanilla (it was the best) and he'd bring me his baking experiments. We had a connection with the Cubs , gardening and shoes!! Rest easy Jer-bear
Mindi
Friend
March 22, 2022
I am so sorry to see this. My deepest sympathy to your family.
Rae Ellen
Friend
March 20, 2022
Gary and Jan, May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate his life.
Jo Carlson
Friend
March 19, 2022
I am so sorry for to hear about Jerry. He was one of my dog park friends, a kind and loving soul and loved well by all the pups and their humans.
Sandra Williams
March 19, 2022
Gary and Jan, Sorry to read this. It just isn't right for your child to die. Ron McKain
Ron McKain
Acquaintance
March 18, 2022
So sorry to hear about Jerry. Our thoughts and prayers are with you in this time of grief.
June Robinson
March 17, 2022
May the love of those around you help you in the days ahead...our deepest sympathy for your loss
Rick and Amie Schrack
March 16, 2022
I am so very sorry and sad to hear about my friend Jerry. I am one of his dog park friends and Miss Millie and my dog Lucy are the best of friends. Millie would come visit when Jerry went to the dentist. Please let me know if there is anything that I can do to help here in Lincoln. My phone number is 402 560 2651 (cell) or home 402 466 9219. Again I am so very sorry. Janice Lindgren.
Janice Lindgren
Acquaintance
March 16, 2022
Gary & Jan, tuff to read this, our thoughts are with you.
Greg Batie
Friend
March 15, 2022
Almighty God, help our family who has lost their son to come to terms with what has happened. May they have constant communion with you during this difficult time and find shelter in your presence. Holy Spirit of God, teach them how to let go of the pain and allow God to reign in their lives amid the pain. Fill them with the hope of seeing their loved one again by bringing into remembrance scriptures about heaven and eternity. In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen.
Clay Long
Family
March 15, 2022
Gary and Jan, our thoughts and prayers are with you at the passing of Jerry.
Ralph and Jean Vogel
Family
March 15, 2022
Continuing to keep your family in our prayers. With our deepest sympathy!
Connie (Engleman) Paxton & family
Friend
March 14, 2022
We are so deeply sorry for your loss you are in our prayers
John and Jamie Simants
March 14, 2022
Sending prayers during this difficult time to friends and family. I have such wonderful fond childhood memories of Jerry at Hall school. I'm absolutely heartbroken to hear of his passing. May he Rest in Peace.
Christy Glascock (Caldwell)
Friend
March 14, 2022
Jan and Gary,
My thoughts are with you and your family.

All my LOVE,
Harriette
Harriette Woods Luttrell
Friend
March 14, 2022
Rest in peace, cousin ❤
Jerry and Ann Bloodhart
Family
March 12, 2022
We can´t express how sorry we are for your loss. We remember Jerry from our visits long ago. Please know you are in our prayers.
John and Sue
March 12, 2022
