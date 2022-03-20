Jerry Edgar Bush, 49, of Lincoln, passed away on March 9, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 30, 1972, to Gary and Jan (Portz) Bush in North Platte. Jerry graduated from North Platte High School with the class of 1991 and then from Mid-Plains Community College. He then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for several years before going to work for TAG TMI as a computer systems programmer. The company eventually was sold to Ross Perot and then Dell Corporation. Jerry loved computers and the challenge of integrating technology. He was a collector of Star Wars memorabilia, books, neckties, fancy watches, tennis shoes and movies. Jerry was a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Michigan Wolverine fan (Go Blue and Maize). He loved to bake, especially cupcakes and cakes, brining and smoking meat and gardening including tomatoes, cucumbers, squash and hot peppers. Preceding him in death are his great-grandmother, Josephine "Ma" Harmer; grandparents, Hugh and Retha Bush and Ed "Portzie" and Francismary Portz; infant brother, Jed N. Bush; uncle, Warren Bush; and his rescue beagle, Zoey. Survivors include his parents, Gary and Jan of North Platte; brother, Gary Lee Bush of Kearney; aunts, Charlene Bush of Loup City, Trudy (Dennis) Brosius of Brownlee and Molly (Kevin) Gorman of Monee, Illinois; his faithful canine companion, Millie; cousins and their families, Robert (Beth) Bush, James (Rachel) Bush, Melissa (Tony) Kapuska, Joe Brosius, Bell (Tony) Meyer, Amy (Trevor) Buhler, Ann (Jerry) Bloodhart, Tess (Jamie) Simpkins, John Paul (Tierney) Brosius, Shawn (Nora) Gorman, Adam (Kristin) Gorman, Jay (Carissa) Gorman and Kate (Avery) Zink; and many good and kind friends, especially Matt Moorehead of Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the Basset and Beagle Rescue of the Heartland. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with the Rev. Karl Mattis officiating. Rosary will be at 10 a.m. before Mass. Private family inurnment will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2022.