Almighty God, help our family who has lost their son to come to terms with what has happened. May they have constant communion with you during this difficult time and find shelter in your presence. Holy Spirit of God, teach them how to let go of the pain and allow God to reign in their lives amid the pain. Fill them with the hope of seeing their loved one again by bringing into remembrance scriptures about heaven and eternity. In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen.

Clay Long Family March 15, 2022