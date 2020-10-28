Menu
Jerry Lynn Florer
Jerry Lynn Florer, 78, of Ogallala, passed away of natural causes on Oct. 22, 2020, at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, Colorado. Jerry was born on Sept. 13, 1942, in North Platte to Raymond William Florer and Serina Lena Sorenson. Jerry graduated from North Platte High School with the class of 1963. He then joined the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged. Jerry married Iolia B. McQueen on April 19, 1964, in Ogallala. Jerry loved his family and friends, as well as hunting and fishing. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, William and Serina Florer of North Platte; and sister, Wanda Irene, who died at birth. He is survived by his wife, Iolia Florer; daughters, ShanDey (Paul) Page of Marietta, Ohio, Carlene (Russell) Minzel of Lincoln and Kim (Tony) Garrelts of Ogallala; grandsons, Andrew (Tiffany) and Michael; granddaughters, MyKayla (Brandon), Kristine (Nick) and Kelsea; and great-grandsons, Alex and Link. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Prairie Hills Funeral Home in Ogallala. Inurnment of cremains will be at a later date. Visitation for memorial book signing will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. A recording of the service will be posted at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com. Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 28, 2020.
