Jim Greer James Luther Greer died on Tuesday, Nov. 24. He was born May 12, 1931, to Roy Earl and Eva (Spraker) Greer at Mitchell. Shortly after his birth the family moved to North Platte. He was a graduate of North Platte High School, class of 1949. He started working for the Union Pacific Railroad in August of 1950. Jim served in the Army during the Korean War from January 1952 to January 1954 in artillery. After serving in the Army, he returned to the Union Pacific Railroad as a equipment operator and equipment mechanic. On June 29, 1958, he was united in marriage to Rosalie B. Olson from Merna. Jim retired from the Union Pacific Railroad in May 1996. Jim and Rosalie lived in a railroad bunk car traveling with railroad gang work from Missouri to Washington state for approximately five years. They eventually settled in Columbus for a short time then moved to Grand Island. Jim served on the Grand Island City Council for several years. He was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister. He is survived by his wife, Rosalie Greer; 2 sons, Robert and Jeanette Greer of Lincoln. Jeff and Melody Greer of Grand Island, and one daughter, Diana Greer of San Francisco, California; three grandchildren, Samantha Greer of Lincoln, Reagan Greer of Grand Island and Jade Greer of Nova Scotia, Canada; one brother, Bob Greer of Amarillo, Texas. Services will be planned later.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2020.