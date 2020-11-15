Jimmy Lee "Jim" Rubenthaler, 88, of Gothenburg passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 10, 2020, surrounded by his daughters. Jim was born on May 5, 1932, to Ted and Signe (Helberg) Rubenthaler. He graduated from Gothenburg High School in 1950. On June 20, 1954, Jim married his beautiful wife of 62 years, Marilyn. They were married at Svea Dal Covenant Church, north of Brady. During their marriage, they raised four children on the family farm, which has been in the family for over 100 years. Over the years Jim enjoyed attending as many of the activities of his children and grandchildren that he could. Jim was a devoted steward of the land. As a lifelong farmer, he cared for the land to ensure that it would be fertile and healthy for future generations. Jim's true love and calling was cattle ranching and cattle feeding. He always said that he farmed so that he could feed his cattle! Jim loved going to sale barns to buy cattle to fill his feedlot; he was always buyer number 11. He made many good friends over the years while he was buying cattle! Jim took pride in buying "junk cattle" and turning them into beautiful fats. Jim was an active member of Svea Dal Covenant Church until his death. He served as a deacon, board member and chairman of the church. He enjoyed giving of his time as a school board member and 4-H leader in the Wild Horse Valley community. Jim also spent over 20 years on the Coop Board of Directors, many of those years as the director, and during that time he and Marilyn enjoyed many trips with the board. He also served on the board of directors of the Twin Platte Natural Resource District for over 20 years, serving as chairman during many of those years. Jim was a long-time member of the Lincoln County Fair Board and continued to support the 4-H up until his death. He also sold Dekalb seed corn for many years, which earned him and Marilyn trips to Hawaii and Mexico. In his later years, he enjoyed being part of the Gideons and handing out Bibles at the schools in the area. Jim enjoyed his donut shop friends so much and hardly ever missed a morning with them. For the last nine years, he was a devoted member of the Runza ice cream club with his granddaughter Lizzie they met every time there was an early-out from school! Jim was an avid baseball fan, playing it in his younger years, and as he aged, he attended games and watched endless hours of college and major league match-ups. Jim loved to collect tractors, especially John Deere. His collection was definitely museum-worthy. Bowling was another activity that he enjoyed. He had a blast bowling for the church league for many years. He loved taking his grandchildren bowling and on many other adventures! Upon his retirement, he took up craft-welding. His creations have been given to many people in the area, as well as throughout the state. Jim had such a fantastic and contagious laugh. He will be greatly missed. Jim is survived by his children, Marcia Rubenthaler of Brady, Robin (Ron) Hines of North Platte, Matt Rubenthaler of Lincoln, and Gretchen (Troy) David of Brady; his other "daughter," Karen Kroeker of Brady; grandchildren, Allison (Brandon), Brooke, Derek, Trevor, and Lizzie; great-grandchildren, Gemmia and Beckham; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Memorials are suggested to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 133, Gothenburg, NE 69138 or Svea Dal Evangelical Covenant Church, 1676 Svea Dal Road, Brady, NE 69123. Due to COVID-19, a small funeral service for family and close friends will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the Cornerstone Bible Church, 1721 Lake Ave, Gothenburg. Interment will follow at the Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m., with family present from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15, at the Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg. The service will be livestreamed to keep everyone safe.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 15, 2020.