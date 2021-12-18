The memories we have from living on the same block with Polks are priceless! Oshkosh was just the right size to keep tabs on all the kids, & baseball in the back yard, races in an old baby buggy & just harmless fun kept them occupied. The weekly block rosary encouraged spiritual practices-always with a piece of chocolate cake as a reward. We are so thankful for Jim the elder brother who always helped all the kids. He grew up to be that kind of man; honest, trustworthy, kind & always fair. We treasure his influence & value his life.

Tom & Shirley Sullivan & family December 20, 2021