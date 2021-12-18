Jimmy Howard Polk was surrounded by family when God called him home on Dec. 15, 2021. Jim was born on Dec. 29, 1945, in Oshkosh, to Richard and Marjorie (Jensen) Polk. As a teenager, he relished working in the hayfields and loved playing and coaching baseball. After graduating from Oshkosh High School, he attended Regis College in Denver, where he played baseball. He continued his studies at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado, where he met his future wife, Patricia Jennings. Jim and Pattie were married on July 31, 1967, in Fort Collins. They had a joyful 50th wedding anniversary celebration in 2017. Jim went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Pharmacy in 1970. Aside from several stints in real estate and insurance, he spent most of his career in pharmacy, most recently as a 20-year pharmacist at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln. Jim and Pattie lived briefly in Freeport, Illinois, and Sidney. They lived for several years in both Stapleton and McCook, before moving to Lincoln in 1994. Faith and family were the most important things in Jim's life. He set an example of faith and love that will not be forgotten. A lifelong Catholic, Jim was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church in Lincoln for the past 26 years. He was a Knight of Columbus, was involved in Schoenstatt and was a part of the Cursillo movement since the early 1960s. He enjoyed taking his children camping and hunting and attending their sporting events and activities. He loved being a grandpa, and he will be fondly remembered for playing St. Nicholas at Christmastime and King Herod in the family Epiphany play every year. This fall he entertained the family as TV host Ed Sullivan at Pattie's 1960s-themed birthday party/variety show. He was fond of western Nebraska, country music (especially Marty Robbins), baseball (especially the Kansas City Royals), his beautiful roses, sketching and drawing. Jim cherished memories of a 2014 trip and pilgrimage to Ireland. His ever-present smile and cheerful demeanor earned him the nickname "Smiley Jim." He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Rebecca Jennings; and brother-in-law, Lynn McNeel. Jim is survived by his wife; seven children, James (Vickie) Polk of Lincoln, Rob (Dorisa) Polk of Scottsbluff, Lance Kahle (nephew/"like a son") of Lincoln, Tony (Stephanie) Polk of Lincoln, Rebecca (Marshal) Rogers of Lincoln, Aaron (Vivian Kuan) Polk of Lincoln, Rachel (Derek) Meyer of Lincoln, and Hannah (Garett) Malan of Lincoln; 28 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert (Nancy) Polk of Kearney, Marilyn McNeel of North Platte, John (Cindy) Polk of Rushville, Paul (Lucille) Polk of Soldier, Kansas, Doug (Janice) Polk of Kearney and Dan (Deb) Polk of Havensville, Kansas; in-laws, Bob (Jean) Jennings of Jeffersonville, Indiana, Laura Jennings of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Pam Jennings and Bob King of Fort Collins; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to Carmel of Jesus Mary and Joseph Convent and Sisters of the Adoration Convent. Online condolences may be shared at bmlfh.com
. Rosary will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at St. Teresa Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Rosary and Mass will be livestreamed at facebook.com/bmlfuneralstreaming/live
. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, Lincoln, is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 18, 2021.