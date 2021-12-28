Menu
Joan Kelsey
1940 - 2021
T. Joan Kelsey T. Joan Kelsey, 81, passed away at home in North Platte on Christmas day 2021. Joan was born in Imperial on Nov. 28, 1940, and she enjoyed celebrating her birthdays at Thanksgiving. Joan grew up in a wholesome, hard working farm and ranch family. She attended grade school in Grant and graduated as Salutatorian in Madrid in 1958. She lived in Ogallala from 1966 through 1987 as Joan Goin. Joan was a kind, caring and compassionate woman. She loved her family dearly and was passionate about dogs, horses, gardening and singing. Joan enjoyed a long career as an income tax consultant and enrolled agent for 52 years, specializing in farm and business returns. Joan owned the H&R Block franchise in Ogallala for three decades before working independently in North Platte through 2021. Joan inspired family and friends, as a living example of good health and fitness, staying strong and active at the gym until 2020. Joan was preceded in death by her mother Rachel (Sales) Vak and father Jay Day; stepfather, Joseph Vak; siblings, Frances Ann Day, Arlyn and Arlene Davison, Bernice Sexson, Eugene McCoy; and granddaughter, Joanna Goin. Joan is survived by her husband Thomas W. Kelsey of nearly 34 years; brother, Joseph Vak (Julie) of Madrid; children, Crystal (Loren) Cassidy of LaVista and Levi (Monica) Goin of Santee, California; grandchildren, Sabrina (Jake) Rowland and Jesse Palmer; great-grandchildren, Clayton and Colbie JoAn Rowland, Mackenzie Palmer; and nephews, Joseph, Jarwyn, and James Vak. Joan will be laid to rest privately in the Madrid Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 28, 2021.
So sorry to hear of Joan's passing. I worked for her at H & R Block in Ogallala for over 10 years. I learned so much from her and it started my career in the accounting business. We had some very special times together. I will always treasurer my memories and friendship with her. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Kathie Berry
Coworker
January 1, 2022
Tom, so sorry to hear of your loss...after reading about her life, I'm sorry I never got to met your wife. I believe she must have been a very wonderful and interesting woman to be around. Again, please accept my deepest condolences. Jack Langan
Jack Langan
Friend
December 31, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Carol Friend
Acquaintance
December 30, 2021
I have done Joan's hair for many years! She had a fun personality that I am going to miss. We always talked about horses and I would share my pictures of my horses with her. She was a great lady and will be greatly missed!
Erica Niles
December 28, 2021
She was a great lady! I admired her greatly when I worked for her for several years! She taught me many things! She had many stories of her mother and her childhood, I tried to encourage her to write a book!
She will be missed!
Pat Nicholson
Friend
December 28, 2021
