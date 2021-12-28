T. Joan Kelsey T. Joan Kelsey, 81, passed away at home in North Platte on Christmas day 2021. Joan was born in Imperial on Nov. 28, 1940, and she enjoyed celebrating her birthdays at Thanksgiving. Joan grew up in a wholesome, hard working farm and ranch family. She attended grade school in Grant and graduated as Salutatorian in Madrid in 1958. She lived in Ogallala from 1966 through 1987 as Joan Goin. Joan was a kind, caring and compassionate woman. She loved her family dearly and was passionate about dogs, horses, gardening and singing. Joan enjoyed a long career as an income tax consultant and enrolled agent for 52 years, specializing in farm and business returns. Joan owned the H&R Block franchise in Ogallala for three decades before working independently in North Platte through 2021. Joan inspired family and friends, as a living example of good health and fitness, staying strong and active at the gym until 2020. Joan was preceded in death by her mother Rachel (Sales) Vak and father Jay Day; stepfather, Joseph Vak; siblings, Frances Ann Day, Arlyn and Arlene Davison, Bernice Sexson, Eugene McCoy; and granddaughter, Joanna Goin. Joan is survived by her husband Thomas W. Kelsey of nearly 34 years; brother, Joseph Vak (Julie) of Madrid; children, Crystal (Loren) Cassidy of LaVista and Levi (Monica) Goin of Santee, California; grandchildren, Sabrina (Jake) Rowland and Jesse Palmer; great-grandchildren, Clayton and Colbie JoAn Rowland, Mackenzie Palmer; and nephews, Joseph, Jarwyn, and James Vak. Joan will be laid to rest privately in the Madrid Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at carpentermemorial.com
