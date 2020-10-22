JoDee K. (Davenport) Kimball, 57, passed away Oct. 18, 2020, at her home in Lincoln. She was born Dec. 20, 1962, to James and Sherry (Hircock) Davenport in North Platte, the fourth of nine children. She attended school in Arnold and was a 1981 graduate of Arnold High School. JoDee spent her early years on the family farm near Arnold with her brothers and sisters, taking care of the farm and large garden. Keeping the tree strips cleaned up and irrigating were some of her favorite chores. She also enjoyed riding her horse, Comanche, helping with the A.I. breeding program and participating in numerous 4-H activities. In high school, one of her favorite classes was art and she loved creating beautiful landscape paintings. JoDee married Tom Kimball shortly after graduating from high school and they had one child together, Bridget. She lived in Columbus for the past several years and recently moved to Lincoln to be closer to her family. She dedicated the last 15 years of her life to working for BD in Columbus and took great pride in her work. One of JoDee's greatest joys was the time she spent with her grandsons, enjoying teaching them about the planets, hunting for bugs and playing games. The boys loved spending time with their "Grammy." One of her favorite stories to tell is about her grandson, Langsten, pointing to her cherry tomato plants and saying "Ball!" JoDee had quite a green thumb, often giving her less gardening-inclined sisters much appreciated words of growing wisdom. She spent many years growing flowers and especially enjoyed helping her Grandma Hircock in her gigantic garden. She even continued to garden this past summer growing a variety of vegetables in tubs. Another of JoDee's talents was her ability to create delicious meals. She was always guaranteed to be signed up to make scalloped corn at family holiday gatherings. Recently, she purchased a smoker and made some fantastic steaks and ribs to share with her family. JoDee also enjoyed spending time in nature. Many fun times were had fishing with family at multiple lakes, including Merritt Reservoir near Valentine. As a young mother, she took pride in hunting and providing venison for her family. JoDee was preceded in death by her parents, James and Sherry Davenport; her grandparents, Darrel and Freda (Bowers) Hircock and Orville and Mary Davenport; grandmother, Lola (Bean) Davenport; brother, Michael Davenport; and nephew, Andrew Claymon. Left to cherish the memories she gave us are her daughter, Bridget (Leslie IV) Anthony; her grandsons, Leslie V and Langsten; former spouse, Tom Kimball; siblings, Julie (Randy) Bailar, Jeani Davenport, Joni Claymon, Dan Davenport, Jennifer (Jeff) Drey, Jimmy Davenport and Jacque (Ryan) Porter; many nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends. Memorials are suggested to the JoDee K. Kimball Memorial Fund at Pinnacle Bank in Arnold. An online guest book may be signed at govierbrothers.com
. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Arnold with Father Thomas Gudipalli officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com
. Burial will be in the Arnold Cemetery in Arnold. Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with rosary at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Arnold Funeral Home & Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Face masks will be required. The Arnold Funeral Home will comply with the CDC and State of Nebraska. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020.