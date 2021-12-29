Jody L. Halcott Jody Lynne Halcott, 59, of North Platte passed away on Dec. 27, 2021, at Great Plains Health Hospital. She was born on Sept. 15, 1962, in North Platte, the daughter of Ray Wayne and Shirley (Burrious) Nelsen. Jody graduated top of her class from North Platte High School and the nursing programs at Kearney and Scottsbluff. She was a certified nurse practitioner and loved being a traveling nurse, willing to go all over the country wherever there was need. She and her mom enjoyed traveling together over the past few years and were set to go to Maine before her illness. She was always looking out for others and was most loving and caring to all she met. She was predeceased by her father, Ray. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her mother, Shirley Nelsen of North Platte; son, Jeremy Nelsen of North Platte; daughter, Heather Gale of North Platte; grandchildren, Nathanial Gifford, Noah Nelsen, Izabella Gale, Giuliana Gale and Marlie Bornsen; brother, Kelly Ray (Lisa) Nelsen of North Platte; sister, Elora (Blaine) Kreiling of North Platte; nieces, Evelyn (Tyler) Mora, Alyssa (Frank) Campbell and Alex (Logan) Booker; great-nieces, Ziggy Mora, Gabby and Luna Campbell, and Mo Booker. Memorials may be made to the family to help with final expenses. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, with Chaplain Brenda Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 29, 2021.