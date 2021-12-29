Jody L. Halcott Jody Lynne Halcott, 59, of North Platte passed away on Dec. 27, 2021, at Great Plains Health Hospital. She was born on Sept. 15, 1962, in North Platte, the daughter of Ray Wayne and Shirley (Burrious) Nelsen. Jody graduated top of her class from North Platte High School and the nursing programs at Kearney and Scottsbluff. She was a certified nurse practitioner and loved being a traveling nurse, willing to go all over the country wherever there was need. She and her mom enjoyed traveling together over the past few years and were set to go to Maine before her illness. She was always looking out for others and was most loving and caring to all she met. She was predeceased by her father, Ray. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her mother, Shirley Nelsen of North Platte; son, Jeremy Nelsen of North Platte; daughter, Heather Gale of North Platte; grandchildren, Nathanial Gifford, Noah Nelsen, Izabella Gale, Giuliana Gale and Marlie Bornsen; brother, Kelly Ray (Lisa) Nelsen of North Platte; sister, Elora (Blaine) Kreiling of North Platte; nieces, Evelyn (Tyler) Mora, Alyssa (Frank) Campbell and Alex (Logan) Booker; great-nieces, Ziggy Mora, Gabby and Luna Campbell, and Mo Booker. Memorials may be made to the family to help with final expenses. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, with Chaplain Brenda Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 29, 2021.
10 Entries
I´m so sad to hear of your passing my friend - you will forever be remembered !
Misti McEntire
Friend
January 15, 2022
Shirley and family, so sorry for your loss of Jody. She is so Beautiful and was a great nurse practitioner. I am here for you. Sandy Vargas
Sandy Vargas
Friend
January 1, 2022
Sorry for your loss. Rest in peace Jody.
Karen Damme
Friend
December 30, 2021
I am deeply saddened by the loss of Jody. I worked side by side with Jody for a few years and she was not only a smart, hard working co worker, but also one of the kindest people I have ever known. Hugs and prayers to her family. I know you all meant the world to her.
Lori Larabee
December 30, 2021
So sorry for your families loss, prayers sent for all of you...
Rod Brandt
Other
December 30, 2021
I'm so very sad to hear of Jody's passing. I'm very grateful that we had a chance to reconnect our friendship over the past several years. My thoughts and prayers are with Jody's family.
Pam Ruhaak-Moyte
Friend
December 29, 2021
We were so very saddened to hear of Jody's passing. Her friends at HealthReach Community Health Centers were looking forward to her return to Maine. Our thoughts are with Jody's family at this very sad time
HealthReach Community Health Centers
Work
December 29, 2021
I am shocked and saddened to hear this. Jodi was such a caring person. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
LeShara Fisher
December 29, 2021
Jody was a good person . I always enjoyed talking with her. She will be missed. Sending prayers to her family.
Wanda Martinez
December 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Hugs and prayers to Shirley, Heather and Jeremy! Jody loved you all very much and you were her world~ Blessing for healing