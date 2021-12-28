Menu
Joe Ponce
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Joe John Ponce, 94, of North Platte joined the Lord on Dec. 23, 2021. He passed away at his home. He was born on June 15, 1927, to Luis and Nicholasa (Garcia) Ponce in Clearwater, Kansas. Joe grew up in Clearwater. He moved to Wichita, Kansas, and then to North Platte when he was 17 years old. He married Carmen Estrada on July 3, 1947. To this union, six children were born, Alice, Kathern, Virginia, Vincent "Eddie", Connie and Terri. The family lived in North Platte and Joe worked various jobs before working as a laborer in construction. He retired in 1992. As a young man, Joe was a member of the Platters Boxing Team from North Platte. He fought in the North Platte Amateur Golden Gloves Boxing matches that were at the Western Livestock Company Pavilion in North Platte and was proved to be one of the better boxers of the Platters Team. He had a great sense of humor. He loved and valued his family and was willing to help anyone who was in need. Joe enjoyed making jewelry of all kinds, he enjoyed fishing, he loved time spent with his family, grandkids, great grandkids and great-great grandkids. He loved dancing at the Senior Center. Joe was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and had a very strong faith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen; his parents, Luis and Nicholasa Ponce; daughter, Kathern Cardenas; brothers, Jess Ponce, Raymond Ponce, Lupe Ponce; sisters, Annie Carrizales, Jenny Luna and Georgia Hernandez. Survivors include his children, Alice (Jaime) Bustamante of Greenwood, Virginia (David) Casillas of Omaha, Vincent "Eddie" (Claudia) Ponce of Lincoln, Connie Herrera of Midland, Texas, Terri (Chris) Malsbury of North Platte; one sister, Mary Carreras of North Platte; 20 grandchildren; 51 great grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen and private family services will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 28, 2021.
Uncle Joe anytime i would come and visited you welcome us to your home your door was always open no matter how long are stay was going to be. You always made me feel like I was home. We stayed up talking about times we come and visited with dad and mom and we tell story's and remember the good times of are visited. There is sooo much i can say about you Uncle Joe but there is not enough paper in the hole world to say how great you was. My Heart is sadden by the news of your passing that words can not express how much you will be missed. RIP UNCLE JOE Love you always. Kim, Randal, Joseph, Billijo, DAMON KIM Ponce Hippen
Kim Ponce Hippen
Family
December 29, 2021
Dad I miss you more than words can say. I know you are in a better and beautiful place. Rest In Peace dad love you.
Terri Malsbury
Family
December 29, 2021
His smile would light up a room, he had that Ponce Smile his contagious laugh made the story he was telling even funnier. He had a heart of Gold and was always willing to open his doors for my family to stay. The memories I cherish the most is watching boxing & listening to the stories of the past, especially about my Dad & him. I will miss him dearly & when I visit North Platte it will not be the same. Rest In Peace Uncle Joe I love you Love Always, Raquel, Anaya & Marcella Sierra
Raquel Ponce
Family
December 28, 2021
Uncle Joe was generous, wise, and would always open up his home to family when they needed a place to stay when visiting. We will deeply miss him and remember him always. We love you. Fredericka, Chris, Christopher, Vicky (& Cecilia), Alex, and Eric
Fredericka Miller
Family
December 28, 2021
Uncle Joe was generous, wise, funny and always welcoming. We will deeply miss him and remember him always. Love you Uncle Joe, rest in paradise. Fredericka, Chris and family
Fredericka (Ponce) Miller
December 28, 2021
