Joe John Ponce, 94, of North Platte joined the Lord on Dec. 23, 2021. He passed away at his home. He was born on June 15, 1927, to Luis and Nicholasa (Garcia) Ponce in Clearwater, Kansas. Joe grew up in Clearwater. He moved to Wichita, Kansas, and then to North Platte when he was 17 years old. He married Carmen Estrada on July 3, 1947. To this union, six children were born, Alice, Kathern, Virginia, Vincent "Eddie", Connie and Terri. The family lived in North Platte and Joe worked various jobs before working as a laborer in construction. He retired in 1992. As a young man, Joe was a member of the Platters Boxing Team from North Platte. He fought in the North Platte Amateur Golden Gloves Boxing matches that were at the Western Livestock Company Pavilion in North Platte and was proved to be one of the better boxers of the Platters Team. He had a great sense of humor. He loved and valued his family and was willing to help anyone who was in need. Joe enjoyed making jewelry of all kinds, he enjoyed fishing, he loved time spent with his family, grandkids, great grandkids and great-great grandkids. He loved dancing at the Senior Center. Joe was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and had a very strong faith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen; his parents, Luis and Nicholasa Ponce; daughter, Kathern Cardenas; brothers, Jess Ponce, Raymond Ponce, Lupe Ponce; sisters, Annie Carrizales, Jenny Luna and Georgia Hernandez. Survivors include his children, Alice (Jaime) Bustamante of Greenwood, Virginia (David) Casillas of Omaha, Vincent "Eddie" (Claudia) Ponce of Lincoln, Connie Herrera of Midland, Texas, Terri (Chris) Malsbury of North Platte; one sister, Mary Carreras of North Platte; 20 grandchildren; 51 great grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Cremation was chosen and private family services will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 28, 2021.