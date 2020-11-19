Menu
John Arthur Hoaglund
1962 - 2020
BORN
November 12, 1962
DIED
November 18, 2020
John Arthur Hoaglund 58, of North Platte, passed away Nov. 18, 2020, at Great Plains Health. He was born on Nov. 12, 1962, in Gothenburg to Pete and Susie Hoaglund, and he grew up in Brady. He was united in marriage to Monica Schultz on Oct. 13, 1990, in North Platte, where the family remained. To this union, three sons were born. John was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Marvin, Jerry and Bob Demilt; mother-in-law, Wilma Schultz; and brother-in-law, Marc Schultz. John is survived by his wife, Monica; sons, Christopher (Tiffany) Hoaglund, Skyler (Crystal) Hoaglund and Morgan (Hannah) Hoaglund; brother, Randy Hoaglund; sisters, Barbara Longsine and Pamela Koss; grandchildren, Matthias, Izabella, Daryl and Jacqueline; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Services will be at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Monica & family I'm so sorry for you're loss You & you're family are in my thoughts and prayers
Mary Sack
November 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss. John is a great man. A great father, a great husband and grandfather. He was also a great online friend. Heaven has gained a good one. May God comfort you as only he can during this time.
Myron Kugler
Friend
November 19, 2020
Monica, I am so sorry. Hugs. Prayers for you and your family
Lois Lynes-Miles
Coworker
November 19, 2020
John was so inviting with a big smile and wave of hand. He leaves a lot of people, both family and friends, who will miss his generosity of heart. See you again, John!
Jim & Jane Tierney
November 19, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss, please know your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Michelle Marsh
Friend
November 19, 2020
John was good soul... lots of good memories of him growing up on the South side of Brady.. Prayers to his family
Brett Joneson
November 19, 2020
I grew up with Johnny next door in Brady...trips to the river..riding mini bikes...and to many other memories to list. You will be missed my friend.
Greg Tetley
Friend
November 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.

Jo & Olaf Carlson and kids
Bill & Pauline Titus
Jo Carlson
Friend
November 19, 2020
Monica &family , We are so heartbroken to hear about John. Our love, prayers & hugs.
Janet McIntosh
November 19, 2020