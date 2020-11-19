John Arthur Hoaglund 58, of North Platte, passed away Nov. 18, 2020, at Great Plains Health. He was born on Nov. 12, 1962, in Gothenburg to Pete and Susie Hoaglund, and he grew up in Brady. He was united in marriage to Monica Schultz on Oct. 13, 1990, in North Platte, where the family remained. To this union, three sons were born. John was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Marvin, Jerry and Bob Demilt; mother-in-law, Wilma Schultz; and brother-in-law, Marc Schultz. John is survived by his wife, Monica; sons, Christopher (Tiffany) Hoaglund, Skyler (Crystal) Hoaglund and Morgan (Hannah) Hoaglund; brother, Randy Hoaglund; sisters, Barbara Longsine and Pamela Koss; grandchildren, Matthias, Izabella, Daryl and Jacqueline; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Services will be at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
