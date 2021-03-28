Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John B. Marshall
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
John B. Marshall, 72, of Lincoln, died March 22, 2021, at his home. John was born on March 22, 1949, in McCook, to Burgess and Evelyn Marshall. He and Linda Franzen were married in 1981. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son-in-law, Mark Moynihan. John is survived by wife, Linda; daughter, Kimberlee Moynihan of Knoxville, Tennessee; sister, Janet (Michael) Schrodt of Red Feather Lake, Colorado; niece, Kelly (Lucas) Cromer of Wellington, Colorado; special nephews, Trenton and Justin Loghry; numerous other nieces, nephews and loving cousins; and special super cat, Spot Elmo. The family would like to thank the staff at Bryan Hospitals and Transitions Health Hospice for their care and dedication. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Cathouse, thecathouse.org. Online condolences may be shared at nebraskacremation.com. Condolences may also be mailed to 2610 S 46th St., Lincoln, NE 68506. A celebration of life service will be announced later this year out of consideration for others.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
John´s father, Burgess, was the man who convinced me to work for Bankers Life, now Principal. Rickey and I met John while at Bankers and he became special friends along with his father and mother. Our condolences to Linda and the family, and John our special friend, RIP, may God bless.
Ed and Rickey OBryan
April 3, 2021
I will miss John's joy of life, his wonderful Facebook posts that always made us all smile, and his love for animals. He was always a friend to all, and he will be missed for his smile, jokes, and laughter!
Jane & Gary Raetz
April 2, 2021
I´m sorry to learn of John´s passing. Our Dads worked together for many years for Bankers Life. My sister and I enjoy memories of our families spending time together. My prayers are with his loved ones.
Terri Vifquain Pomajzl
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results