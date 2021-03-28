John B. Marshall, 72, of Lincoln, died March 22, 2021, at his home. John was born on March 22, 1949, in McCook, to Burgess and Evelyn Marshall. He and Linda Franzen were married in 1981. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son-in-law, Mark Moynihan. John is survived by wife, Linda; daughter, Kimberlee Moynihan of Knoxville, Tennessee; sister, Janet (Michael) Schrodt of Red Feather Lake, Colorado; niece, Kelly (Lucas) Cromer of Wellington, Colorado; special nephews, Trenton and Justin Loghry; numerous other nieces, nephews and loving cousins; and special super cat, Spot Elmo. The family would like to thank the staff at Bryan Hospitals and Transitions Health Hospice for their care and dedication. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Cathouse, thecathouse.org
. Online condolences may be shared at nebraskacremation.com
. Condolences may also be mailed to 2610 S 46th St., Lincoln, NE 68506. A celebration of life service will be announced later this year out of consideration for others.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2021.