John C. Kaspar Jr., 42, of North Platte, passed away on Oct. 5, 2021. John was born Jan. 21, 1979, in North Platte, to John "Jack" and Wanda Kaspar. John was a wonderful surprise born later in their lives, so he got to grow up with his nieces and nephews. He attended school at North Platte High School. He was a very good bowler, and he always valued the time that he spent and the friends that he made at the bowling alley. He was always a hard worker, even from a young age. One of his first jobs was mowing lawns. He started working for the Lincoln County Department of Roads while still in high school. He later returned and worked there for the last 13 years. His strong work ethic and providing for his family were his highest priorities. On Oct. 26, 2007, he married Laura Kramer. They dated less than four months and decided to elope because they could not wait to start their life together. They were blessed with three children: Jay, Luke and Bella. His children meant more to him than anything else in the world. John's faith was important to him, and their church home was the Berean Church. John volunteered on the security team for the children's area because he always wanted everyone's children to be safe. John loved spending time with his family more than anything else. He loved taking them all fishing. He also loved his pets, several of them being kittens that he rescued himself. God blessed him with the ability to be able to fix just about anything, so he often worked on all kinds of projects around his home and others'. He also enjoyed working with wood carving, wood burning and other crafts. He loved doing these things with Laura and the kids. John will always be remembered for his friendliness and orneriness. He was an equal-opportunity teaser. He was always willing to lend a hand and help those who needed it. John fit so well into Laura's family and made her family his own. Laura could not have asked for a more amazing husband and dad. His family is comforted by the fact that he is waiting in heaven for them to join someday. He is joyfully welcomed in heaven by his mom, Wanda; his two babies that he did not get to meet on earth; his grandparents; and aunts and uncles. He leaves behind Laura, Jay, Luke and Bella; parents, Jack (Barb) Kaspar; sister, Sue (Ray) Isaac and their daughters, Randie (Bill) Westman and Lindsey (Josh Hawley) Isaac; sister, Shelley (Bud) Parks and their son, Joshua (Josie)Watts and daughter, Stephanie (Shawn) Noyce; numerous great-nieces and nephews; father-in-law, Bill (Penny) Kramer; mother-in-law, Judy Kramer; sister-in-law, Lisa Kramer; sister-in-law, Julie (Wyatt) Smith; brother-in-law, Paul (Kerri) Kramer; and numerous neices and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for the children. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Miller Cemetery, Tryon, with the Rev. John Stone officiating. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family receiving friends 4-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2021.