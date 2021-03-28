John J. Kellogg John Kellogg, 56, passed away March 26, 2021. He was born October 8, 1964, to George and Betty (Dailey) Kellogg in Council Bluffs, Iowa. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, bicycling, good music and anything outdoors. His pride and joy were his family and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Claudia Page. John is survived by wife of 35 years, Penny Kellogg; children, Cole Kellogg, Jori (Zack) Killion and Jeni (Coby Sheffield) Kellogg; siblings, Cynthia (Dan) Gish, George (Merna) Kellogg and Mike (Michelle) Kellogg; grandchildren, Jax and Kinsley; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends; his loyal dogs, Tig and Tank. Memorial visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 1. Memorial service will follow at 3 p.m., all at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. The family will direct memorials.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2021.
Sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs.
So sorry to hear of johns passing.i remember you two in highschool the football player and the cheerleader.you are in my thoughts penny iv e known you sjnce gradeschool.may the lord watch over you and you family.prayers sent.
Stephanie leighner
April 19, 2021
I just heard of John's passing, our family is so sorry for your loss. He was definitely one of the kindest person I have ever met.
Clint Brunow
April 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss. If we can help in anyway; we are here for you as always. Was a shocker to us with Mom being gone ,we have no correspondence from home.
Uncle Steve & Aunt Kat
April 6, 2021
Praying for you and your family Penny!!
Bryan Edwards
April 1, 2021
I feel blessed that John and I got to reunite after all these years of working on the railroad. We had something in common, pheasant hunting and South Dakota. John was definitely in his glory taking me and my boys pheasant hunting in South Dakota. John was a true friend and will definitely be missed. Penny, know that you and your family are in Molly and I thoughts and prayers.
Rick Brady
April 1, 2021
John was one of the kindest guys I worked with and will be greatly missed. I am so glad that he and I spoke just last month and he seemed to be in a great place with the Lord.
Greg and Cindy Spratlen
April 1, 2021
No words can help. I am praying for you as you start this new journey of life. You are never alone, GOD is with you. One step at a time. Love you, aunt carol
Carol Edwards
April 1, 2021
Penny- I am so sorry. John was one of the first people I met when I moved to CB in 5th grade. The kids from Lake would come to Gunn for different school programs. You two are an inspiration and he will live on in your sweet family. Love and prayers.
Amy Dugan Kimball
March 31, 2021
Penny and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. John was such a great guy and I really enjoyed the times John and I had a chance to visit. We are keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Kip Shanks
March 31, 2021
So many great memories from our camping days at Big Mac! Praying for you all! Much love...the Brooks'
Brenda Brooks
March 31, 2021
Iam so sorry Penny. Prayers for you and your family.
Mike & Kathy Thomlison
March 31, 2021
Wishing we could be there to comfort you all. John will always have a special place in our hearts. Much Love, Annette & Mike
Annette and Mike Fletcher
March 31, 2021
Dan and Vicki Czech
March 30, 2021
Penny and Family so sorry to hear about your loss.I remember our ski trip to Laramie years ago and I had lost John somewhere on the mountain,I ask the lift operater if he had seen Bigfoot go up the mountain.He said yes and he was eating a hotdog when he got on the lift.I still get a chuckle out of that image of him. He was a friend to many,he loved his Family my prayers are with you all.
Brian Kugler
March 29, 2021
I was so saddened to read of John's death in North Platte paper. I was so looking forward to seeing he and Jax for more swim lessons this summer. I hope Jax and I can continue to swim together and teach him the skills that his grandpa wanted him to have
Please call or text me 970 409 7927 when the time feels right.
My deepest sympathy and prayers for the entire family
Too young to leave earth
Blessings Patti dwyer harkreader
Patti Dwyer Harkreader
March 29, 2021
SO SORRY PENNY IN MY PRAYERS
LORA SPARR
March 29, 2021
Bruce Sullivan
March 29, 2021
Penny words can't express my condolences to you and your family. Prayers for comfort to you and your family.
sharon Anderson
March 28, 2021
I went to junior high and high school with John. He was a great teammate and friend. Always positive and very competitive, I always felt like John had my back.
Although we didn´t see each other often since leaving high school, when we did run into one another it was like we never missed a beat. He was always allot of fun to be around and I am saddened by his passing.
My heart aches for Penny and the rest of the family, please know you are in my thoughts. John will certainly be missed.
Bret Taylor
March 28, 2021
Penny and family,
I always enjoyed working with John- never a dull moment! We are so sorry for your loss.
Danny and Kathy
Danny and Kathy
Danny and Kathy Jones
March 28, 2021
Love, Andy and Emily Dix
March 28, 2021
We always loved John. I can remember playing basketball with him growing up when Merna and George lived at the hotel. Always enjoyed seeing him.