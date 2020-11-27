Menu
John Santo
1944 - 2020
BORN
March 7, 1944
DIED
November 25, 2020
John Edward Santo John Edward Santo, 76, of Stapleton, passed away Nov. 25, 2020, at Hillcrest Firethorn in Lincoln. He was born on March 7, 1944, at Stapleton to John E. and Margaret Becker Santo. He grew up on the family farm outside of Stapleton and graduated from Stapleton High School in 1962. He then entered the U.S. Navy and was aboard the USS Wasp. He was united in marriage to Connie Lynn Bradford on April 11, 1970, in Boston, Massachusetts, and then moved back to Stapleton, where they lived their lives on the family farm until 2005 when they moved to town. John was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. He loved gardening and enjoyed giving away his produce and had "Farmer John's Pumpkin Patch." He was known at the Union Pacific Railroad as "the Mayor of the Garfield Table." John especially loved playing Santa Claus for children. He is preceded in death by his parents; and daughters, Corey Bergsten and Kimberly Santo. John was survived by his wife of 50 years, Connie; son, John (Kathryn) Santo; daughter, Bobbi Jo (Randy) Brening; son-in-law, Lamar Bergsten; grandchildren, Lacey Carson and Libby Bergsten; brother, William (Kathy) Kramer; sisters, Jean Cronin, Patricia (Russ) Finney, Kerri (Tim) Miller; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Online condolences may be directed to carpentermemorial.com. Memorials may be made to the family and designated at later date. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Joshua Brown celebrating. Burial will follow at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Stapleton. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, with rosary following at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those who cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Rosary
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE 69101
Nov
30
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE 69101
Dec
1
Service
10:00a.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE 69101
GUEST BOOK
Sorry for your loss, prayers for the family
Dennis Conley
Friend
November 26, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Don and Judy Christofferson
Friend
November 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family. He will be greatly missed.
Shorty / Cathy Kramer
November 26, 2020
May God be with you Connie and your Family. May his Peace be felt upon you. Loosing our beloved is loosing a piece of our self. I Love you my sweet Cousin.
Vicki Fletcher
Family
November 25, 2020
Thinking of you. Connie and your family in the loss of John. Sending prayers and sympathy to you all. leon and Bonnie Weinman
Leon Weinmsn
Friend
November 25, 2020
I'm so very sorry for the loss of such a kind and gentle person. Praying for the family.
Carol Faulkner
Friend
November 25, 2020