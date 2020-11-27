John Edward Santo John Edward Santo, 76, of Stapleton, passed away Nov. 25, 2020, at Hillcrest Firethorn in Lincoln. He was born on March 7, 1944, at Stapleton to John E. and Margaret Becker Santo. He grew up on the family farm outside of Stapleton and graduated from Stapleton High School in 1962. He then entered the U.S. Navy and was aboard the USS Wasp. He was united in marriage to Connie Lynn Bradford on April 11, 1970, in Boston, Massachusetts, and then moved back to Stapleton, where they lived their lives on the family farm until 2005 when they moved to town. John was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. He loved gardening and enjoyed giving away his produce and had "Farmer John's Pumpkin Patch." He was known at the Union Pacific Railroad as "the Mayor of the Garfield Table." John especially loved playing Santa Claus for children. He is preceded in death by his parents; and daughters, Corey Bergsten and Kimberly Santo. John was survived by his wife of 50 years, Connie; son, John (Kathryn) Santo; daughter, Bobbi Jo (Randy) Brening; son-in-law, Lamar Bergsten; grandchildren, Lacey Carson and Libby Bergsten; brother, William (Kathy) Kramer; sisters, Jean Cronin, Patricia (Russ) Finney, Kerri (Tim) Miller; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Online condolences may be directed to carpentermemorial.com
. Memorials may be made to the family and designated at later date. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Joshua Brown celebrating. Burial will follow at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Stapleton. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, with rosary following at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. The service will be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those who cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 27, 2020.