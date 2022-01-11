Jon Eaves, 82, of New Prague, Minnesota, died unexpectedly on Jan. 7, 2022. Jon graduated from North Platte High School and Kearney State College. He was a Navy pilot and then became a pilot for American Airlines. Jon married Karen Kasha, with whom he had his two children, Todd and Jennifer. When that marriage ended, he met and married Paige Boyce. After her death, he married Gay Beinhorn Bohnsack. He is preceded in death by his wife, Paige Boyce Eaves; his parents; brothers, Gery and Gordon; sister, Janet Harman; and infant step-daughter, Julie Ann Bohnsack. Jon is survived by his wife, Gay Eaves of New Prague; children, Todd (Dee) Eaves of Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Jennifer (Douglas) Hayes of Clive, Iowa; stepsons, Joel (Nicole) Bohnsack of Lantana, Texas, and Carl Bohnsack of Chanhassen, Minnesota; grandchildren, Brenna and Tristan Eaves and Emma, Preston and Andrew Hayes; brother, Allyn (Dee) Eaves of Apple Valley, Minnesota; and sister-in-law, Verna Eaves of Pittsburgh. Bruzek Funeral Home, New Prague, Minnesota, is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 11, 2022.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bruzek Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bruzek Funeral Home.
2 Entries
I was the ground school secretary for the 500 new hire pilots who attended the O'hare school in 1964-67. I certainly remember Jon from that time. My sincere condolences to his family and friends.
MARGARET BURTON-BEDGOOD
Work
February 26, 2022
Words at such times seem so inadequate. May Jon have fair winds and following seas on the next portion of life's voyage. And, as John Gillespie Magee wrote, "Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of Earth ... put out my hand and touched the face of God."