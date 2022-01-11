Jon Eaves, 82, of New Prague, Minnesota, died unexpectedly on Jan. 7, 2022. Jon graduated from North Platte High School and Kearney State College. He was a Navy pilot and then became a pilot for American Airlines. Jon married Karen Kasha, with whom he had his two children, Todd and Jennifer. When that marriage ended, he met and married Paige Boyce. After her death, he married Gay Beinhorn Bohnsack. He is preceded in death by his wife, Paige Boyce Eaves; his parents; brothers, Gery and Gordon; sister, Janet Harman; and infant step-daughter, Julie Ann Bohnsack. Jon is survived by his wife, Gay Eaves of New Prague; children, Todd (Dee) Eaves of Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Jennifer (Douglas) Hayes of Clive, Iowa; stepsons, Joel (Nicole) Bohnsack of Lantana, Texas, and Carl Bohnsack of Chanhassen, Minnesota; grandchildren, Brenna and Tristan Eaves and Emma, Preston and Andrew Hayes; brother, Allyn (Dee) Eaves of Apple Valley, Minnesota; and sister-in-law, Verna Eaves of Pittsburgh. Bruzek Funeral Home, New Prague, Minnesota, is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 11, 2022.