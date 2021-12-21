Jordan Edward Collins Jordan Edward Collins, 25, died Dec. 13, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East. Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at the Salvation Army, 1020 N Adams Ave., North Platte. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
So sorry for your loss. JC was a talented young man. Always full of smiles and laughter when we saw him. Prayers to your family.
Andrea, Gabriel & Selena Alvarado
Friend
January 13, 2022
Rest in peace JC. You were so loved by so many. I miss you deeply. Prayers to your wonderful family.
Reilly Shakin
Friend
December 30, 2021
Our deepest condolences go to JC's family & friends. We are so saddened by the loss of our friend. May you REST IN PEACE JC. Our days are much dimmer & Heaven received an angel. Gone far too young but will never be forgotten.
Sean & Myrna McKinzie
Friend
December 27, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. No words can soften your heart, I do want to express my sorrow to all your family.
Sharon Heiser
Friend
December 21, 2021
I’m very sorry for your family’s loss. I only knew him briefly, but in that time he spoke of his child and love of being a father. Sincere condolences from us to you, and as a parent, hugs and hope of healing for your grief.
Melanie Pruett
December 20, 2021
U was a good man to many people
Aaron Clark
Friend
December 19, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss.
Robert and Gaylene Davis
Acquaintance
December 18, 2021
Jc was an amazing person and friend. He always had a smile and made sure to say hi to everyone when he would come in to the salvation army. He had a wonderful heart and would give anyone the shirt of his back. Sending love and hugs to his family.
Tiffany Melstrom
Friend
December 18, 2021
So very sorry for your loss, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him...
Mark & Sheryl Schaeffer
Acquaintance
December 18, 2021
We are deeply saddened by your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you always.