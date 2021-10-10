Joyce Joan Boggs, 90, of Hershey, died at the Ogallala Community Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021. Joyce was born to Cecil and Margaret (Bostwick) Stewart on July 16, 1931, in North Platte, where she grew up. After graduating from North Platte High School, she moved to Scottsbluff where she received her teaching certificate and taught for a period of time. On Dec. 21, 1955, Joyce married Leland Donald Boggs in Scottsbluff and they made their home in the Hershey area. Joyce worked as a bookkeeper for various businesses in Hershey and North Platte, milked cows at McConnell Dairy in Hershey and worked in the kitchen at the Sutherland Nursing Home until retiring. She loved horses and her family, especially her grandkids. Joyce, along with her sister Leota, was a founding member of the Velvet Spurs Riding Club, of which she was still an honorary member. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leland; her parents, Cecil and Margaret Stewart; sister, Barb Rippy; son-in-law, John Harshfield; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Stewart. Joyce is survived by her children, Alan (Cindy) Boggs, Greg (Michelle) Boggs and Scott Boggs, all of Hershey, Kenneth (Pat) Boggs of North Platte and Cecelia Harshfield of Sutherland; grandchildren, Joe Boggs, Matt (Jenny) Boggs, Bruce (Samantha) Boggs, Brooke Boggs, Rebecca Harshfield, Joey Boggs, Curtis Boggs and Danielle (Douglas) Lannigan; great-grandchildren, Hope, Brock, Braidyn, Bailey, Gentry, Trace, Austin, Delainey, Daren and Stetson; her sister, Leota (Bud) Kleewein; brother, Frank Stewart of North Platte; and other family. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Riverside Cemetery in Hershey. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2021.