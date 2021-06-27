Joyce Eileen McConahay, 92, passed away Nov. 2, 2020. Joyce was born July 3, 1928, in Hastings to Lavern and Lillie (Breault) Duncan. Joyce graduated from St. Patrick Catholic High School in 1946. She worked at Dryden's Drug Store. Joyce married Milton (Mac) McConahay on Nov. 15, 1947, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. The couple lived in Hastings while Milton finished school. They moved back to North Platte where they raised four children, Deb (Terry) Kruse, Mack (Pat) McConahay, Lynn (Randy) Kuhlmann and Lee (Joyce) McConahay. Joyce will be remembered as an impeccable seamstress, creating storybook holidays for her family and having a giving heart. This was apparent in her commitment and support of her family and dedication to the community she lived in. Through the years, Joyce gave of her time to the food pantry, Altar Society and Meals on Wheels. She was a Cub Scout leader for Pack 292, made rosaries to send to Haiti, helped start the Coat Closet, collected quilts and blankets for the poor and volunteered in the school cafeteria at St. Patrick's. Joyce's declaration of her faith in God and her example of the importance and power of prayer is her greatest legacy. This is the most prominent gift that she has given to her four children, 10 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Lillie and Lavern Duncan; brother, Dale Duncan; husband Milton; and grandson, Brady Kruse. Memorials are suggested to North Platte Catholic School Endowment. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Mass of Christian burial will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 2, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with the Rev. Vidya Sagar as celebrant. Christian wake services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, following the service. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 27, 2021.