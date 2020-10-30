Juanita "Jennie" Garvin Juanita "Jennie" Garvin, 85, of North Platte, died Oct. 28, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Private family Christian wake service will be at noon Monday, Nov. 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Private family mass of Christian burial will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Mark Sieker as celebrant. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



