Judith Ann ( Curtis) Mutzebaugh Judith (Judie) Mutzebaugh went to be with Jesus on Dec. 8, 2021. She was born in Blair on Jan. 31, 1935, to Albert and Mabel (Larson) Curtis. She graduated from Brady High School and studied at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before taking a position with Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. in Omaha. She married Don Mutzebaugh and moved to North Platte where she raised her family and continued her career with NWB. She moved to Omaha after her retirement from NWB with 30 years of service. She loved traveling (especially Hawaii), eating out (even though she was an AMAZING cook) and her dogs (especially her Scotties). Judie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 54 years, Don; brothers, Don, Albert and Jim Curtis; sisters, Arlene Hardin and Marilyn Anderson (who was her lifetime best friend). She is survived by daughters, Brenda (Jim) Sheets, Kathy (Jeff) Bargell and Susan (Dan) Hintz; grandchildren, Jason (Tonya) Morrison, Christy (Nathan) Prenzlow, Erica Bargell, Nicky Beard, Emily (Kyle) Drake, Amanda Hintz, Ronny Lewis and Cameron (Laura) Bargell; 11 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Dick, Harold and John Curtis. A celebration of Judie's life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials can be sent in her name to Lutheran Church of The Master, 2617 S. 114 St, Omaha, NE 68144. For I know the plans I have for you Jeremiah 29:11.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2021.
Judy and I worked together at NWB telephone district office in North Platte for several years in about 1964. She was an excellent clerk. We worked hard but also had good times and were super friends. Harriette Woods Luttrell
Harriette Woods Luttrell
December 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss Kathy and Family. My prayers are with You all.