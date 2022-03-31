Judy Kay Bach, 75, of Pierre, South Dakota, formerly of North Platte, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on March 4, 2022. Judy worked at the American Red Cross for nearly 20 years and at the Chadron Medical Clinic before retiring with Denny to Pierre in an effort to "follow the fish." Judy was a huge Husker football fan and loved the Denver Broncos, regardless of their records. She was a generous, loving, free-spirited wife, mother, grandmother, friend and colleague. Her humor and infectious laugh lit up every room. Her legacy, sense of humor and positivity will live on through her family and friends, who are forever grateful for all the laughs, precious memories and wonderful time they spent with her. Judy packed so much life into 75 years! A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Community Building in Crawford with Pastor Steve Mallery officiating.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 31, 2022.