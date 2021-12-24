Judy Andersen, 70, of North Platte, died on Dec. 18, 2021, at the Bryan LGH East Hospital in Lincoln. Judy Mae Andersen was born on May 18, 1951, to Rollie and Vera (Stairs) Cash in Mullen. She attended school in Mullen. At the age of 15, she started working at the Jewel Diner. Judy met John Carr and they got married. Two children were born to this union, Tom and Dawn. Judy and John later divorced. She moved to Alliance and worked for the Electric Hose Company. She then went to work for Burlington Northern Railroad. While working for the railroad, she met and married Dean Andersen. Judy worked at Red's Café in Mullen. She and Dean later divorced. Through the years, Judy worked for Christensen Landscape where she planted over 10,000 trees, the North Platte Care Center and Centennial Park Care Center in the dietary department and at Casey's in North Platte. Four years ago, Judy owned and operated "Judy's Grab a Bite" in North Platte. In March of 2021, Judy had a stroke that had caused her health to decline. In her spare time, Judy enjoyed puzzles, collecting Coca-Cola items, Elvis Presley music and her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother and infant sister; brothers, Roger, Dick, Kenneth and Bill; and sister, Joann. Judy is survived by her son, Tom (Rogina) Carr of North Platte; daughter, Dawn (Jeffery) Jessup of North Platte; grandchildren, Dehjin, Derek, Dalton, Tanner, Makenize, Adrena and Michele; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Chevy, Porsha, Enzo, Eleanor, Audrey, Jaxon and Oliver; her sister, Jean Lovell of North Platte; sister-in-law, Edith Cash of Mullen; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the Cedar View Cemetery at Mullen. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com
. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. MT Monday, Dec. 27, at the Mullen Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Cedar View Cemetery, Mullen. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at the Mullen Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 24, 2021.