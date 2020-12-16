Your deepest condolences go to the Meyer family, Jo Stroud, North Platte Opportunity Center and the many friends Judy had at the high rise. Also, thank you for the nursing staff who were with Judy as she went to her home.

Judy will be missed and will remain in our hearts. R.I.P. Judy.

Myrna & Sean McKinzie

Manager & Maintenance for Buffalo Bill Manor

Myrna & Sean McKinzie December 16, 2020