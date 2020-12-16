Menu
Judy Ann Saner
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Judy Ann Saner, 72, of North Platte, died Dec. 14, 2020, at her home in the North Platte High Rise. Judy was born to John and Ellanora Saner on May 7, 1948, at St. Mary's Hospital in North Platte. Judy lived in Gandy and then attended school in Cozad for several years and then Unit 16. She worked at North Platte Opportunity Center and B & D Office Supply for several years until she retired due to her health. She enjoyed taking trips to Branson, Missouri, Colorado, and Oklahoma to attend the Nebraska- Oklahoma football game. Judy moved to the North Platte High Rise in 2002 and enjoyed all of the activities there, including coffee, potlucks, playing card games, bingo and participating in the Nebraska football pool. Being part of the Friday afternoon Wild Women's Club was a favorite. She loved spending time with her friends and doing different activities such as going to an Elvis impersonator, belly dancing lessons, watercolor lessons, bowling, manicures, kite flying and eating out. Judy was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of North Platte, attending Sunday school and church weekly. She was also proud of serving on the Human Rights Committee at the North Platte Opportunity Center. She was preceded in death by her parents; several aunts and uncles; and special friend, La Rae Hammond. Judy is survived by her Meyer family and friend, Jo Lynn Stroud. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church or the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the First Baptist Church with the Rev. Clint Walker officiating. Burial will be at North Platte Cemetery following the service. The service will also be livestreamed via Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be respected and therefore social distancing and wearing a mask is required. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Judy was a very nice lady
Debbie Radcliffe
December 17, 2020
Judy was always smiling and happy when we would see her in church, or anywhere.
Chris and Jim Conner
Friend
December 16, 2020
Your deepest condolences go to the Meyer family, Jo Stroud, North Platte Opportunity Center and the many friends Judy had at the high rise. Also, thank you for the nursing staff who were with Judy as she went to her home.
Judy will be missed and will remain in our hearts. R.I.P. Judy.
Myrna & Sean McKinzie
Manager & Maintenance for Buffalo Bill Manor
Myrna & Sean McKinzie
December 16, 2020
I remember Judy visiting us with her parents when I was young. She was always fun to spend time with and laugh. She always had a smile and loved life and the Lord. She is now dancing in Heaven.
Ruby Clark
Friend
December 16, 2020
I have always enjoyed waiting on Judy. She was always so friendly. I'm sorry to hear of her passing. I will miss seeing her.
Kristy Robinson
December 16, 2020
