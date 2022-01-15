Menu
Julia C. Perez
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Julia C. Perez, 81, of North Platte, died on Jan. 14, 2022, at her home. She was born on July 16, 1940, to Apolonio and Mary (Zavala) Vieyra in Sutherland. Julia grew up in North Platte and was married to Robert Perez Sr. The couple lived in North Platte where Julia worked odd jobs, but her main job was raising her family. She catered for many people and was known for her excellent cooking. Christmas goodies were one of her specialties, along with her delicious enchiladas. Julia was a very kind person, being a grandma to everybody. Family was the center of her life and she loved family gatherings. She also enjoyed garage sales, shopping, gambling trips and Fireball. Julia was preceded in death by her parents, Apolonio and Mary Vieyra; husband, Robert Perez Sr.; siblings, Patricia Gonzales, Ramone Vieyra, Placido Vieyra and Richard Vieyra; niece, Regina Matlock; and nephews, Freddie and Davy Gonzales. Survivors include her six children, Sarah (Claude) Williams of Galveston, Texas, Sylvia (Ron) Thomas of Irving, Texas, Rudy (Robyn) Perez, Robert Jr. (Lesa) Perez, Daniel (Hazel) Perez and Amberly (Jonathon Duran) Perez, all of North Platte; grandchildren, Andrea Williams, Megan Williams, Phillip Perez, Silvia Alarcron, Jacqueline Perez, Carissa Perez, Cassandra Perez, Sabrina Perez, Kiana Eagleburger, Juana Abasolo, Joe Sanchez, Cora Skufca, Paige Loving, Schyler Kirbey, Jakeb KIrbey, Abel Ramos, Anjel Ramos, Alesia Perez and Aiden Duran; numerous great-grandchildren; one sister, Victoria Dominguez of Galveston; and numerous other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church, North Platte. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at St Patrick Catholic Church with Father Bernard Kimminau officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those unable to attend. Wake service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family receiving friends 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
19
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Jan
20
Wake
7:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Jan
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St Patrick’s Catholic Church
NE
Always be in our memory and in our hearts!
Love you mom!
Daniel Perez
Family
January 23, 2022
So very sorry to hear of Julia passing. Prayers for her soul and her family. Her soft voice will be missed Tim and Patsy (Vieyra) Dilley
Tim and Patsy Dilley
Family
January 21, 2022
Aunt Judy;

Thank you for being there when I was a child. What small memories there are anyhow.

Staying with you on 8th Street. Uncle Robert and the boys. Daniel always messing with me but cracking me up constantly... Rudy watching MTV, and Junior... It'll all be okay.

Love you! Godspeed!
Ricky C
Family
January 18, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Donna Cosme
January 18, 2022
Beautiful, loving and kind
Sarah Williams
Daughter
January 17, 2022
I love you mom
Rudy Perez
Son
January 17, 2022
