Julie Christine Beckman
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Julie Christine Beckman, 62, of Omaha, originally of Grand Island, passed away on Sept. 8, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Julie was born on Jan. 27, 1959, in Grand Island, the daughter of Frank and Joan (Zook) Hermes. She attended school in Grand Island and was a graduate of Grand Island Senior High School, class of 1977. She married William Koller in 1980. A daughter, Lizabeth, was born to this union. This marriage was dissolved and she married the love of her life, Christopher Beckman, on March 19, 1993. Three more daughters were born to this union: Alexis, Annie and Alleigh. The couple made their home in Grand Island and North Platte. For over 30 years, Julie was a manager with Bosselman Inc. Pump and Pantry. In 2019, they moved to Omaha to further Julie's treatment. Julie loved their family activities, and Christmas was her favorite time of year. She also enjoyed bowling and sewing. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Hermes; sister, Francie Slauter; and faithful puppy, Jack. Those who will cherish her memory include her husband, Chris; children, Lizabeth (Richard) Beck of Grand Island, Alexis (Chris) Dinges of Gothenburg, Annie Beckman of Kearney and Alleigh Beckman of Kearney; her mother, Joan Hermes of Grand Island; her beloved grandchildren, Riley Beck, Ryan Beck, Taylor Hamilton, Harrison Beckman and Harper Dinges; brother, Ed Hermes; sisters, Melissa Schwieger of Omaha and Laurie (Marty) Beason of Grand Island; and her faithful four-legged companion, Ozzie. Memorials are suggested to the GRACE Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at giallfaiths.com. A private family service will be on Monday, Sept. 13. Burial of ashes will be at a later date. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at All Faiths Funeral Home, Grand Island.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
All Faiths Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our staff at The Hanny Arram Center for Success is thinking about you all and praying for the family and Alleigh.
Jason M Owens
September 13, 2021
I am saddened to hear this news. Rest in peace Julie. Prayers to you and your family
Marian Riley
Work
September 12, 2021
