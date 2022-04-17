June Mary Redmond, 93, formerly of North Platte, went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2022, surrounded by family at Brookstone Village in Omaha. June was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 28, 1929, to Benjamin James "BJ" and Gertrude Evelyn Galloway. She moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she attended school and graduated from high school. In 1950, June moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, where she met the love of her life, Leonard Robert "Bob" Redmond. They were married on May 24, 1952. Bob worked for the J.C. Penney Co. and June worked for Mountain Bell in Fort Collins. Bob was promoted to department manager in Littleton, Colorado. Shortly thereafter, their son Bob was born in 1955. In 1957, he was promoted back to his hometown of North Platte as assistant store manager and June fell in love with the town. Their daughter Cathy was born in 1958. In 1959, Bob was promoted to store manager and the family moved to Wray, Colorado; Daughter Cindy was born in 1961. Right after Cindy was born, the family moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming, where Bob was a store manager. In late 1967, Bob heard the manager he worked for a few years earlier in North Platte was retiring so he fought hard to move back to North Platte where he and June wanted to raise their family as they both had a passion for the community. June and Bob moved back to North Platte in 1968 and Bob refused further promotions as they knew North Platte was home. In 2008, Bob passed away. June remained in North Platte until 2017 when she moved to Omaha to be close to her son for medical support. June had a successful career with Mountain Bell Phone Co. until her retirement. Upon retirement, she worked for the North Platte Area Chamber of Commerce and Development Corp. in the economic development department. It was probably the most rewarding job of her life as she much enjoyed making North Platte a better place for families and businesses. June was a compassionate and loving servant. She loved her Lord and showed it by always putting others' needs before her own. She generously gave of her time and talent and kept busy volunteering for the Welcome Wagon team by delivering baskets and greeting new families moving into the community. She was in the Welcome Wagon choir and loved to sing. June had joy and zest for life and always desired to include others making all feel welcome whether you were family or a stranger. She was an avid card player, especially bridge, played golf and loved to spend time with her husband and children taking yearly family vacations. June was zealous about reading, had an extensive book collection and was always willing to lend a book to her friends. June was a wonderful wife and a loving mother. She was involved in her children's life by participating in the Parent Teachers Association and was a leader of the Camp Fire Girls. She loved her hometown of North Platte and was very active in her church, the Episcopal Church of Our Savior. She spent several years as part of the church board supporting the church in all aspects and was a member of the North Platte P.E.O., Eagles Club, Elks Lodge, Country Club and American Legion. You would find June and Bob on the American Legion dance floor, as they both loved to dance. We know they are dancing on the streets of gold in heaven right now! Along with her husband, Bob, June was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Trudy and Dale Lund; in-laws, Leonard B. and Abigail H. Redmond; sister-in-law, Betty and her husband, Frank Kersenbrock; and her nephew, Robert Kersenbrock. June is survived by her three children, which she often referred to as her "greatest blessings in life," her son, Robert (Barbara) Redmond of Omaha and daughters, Cathy (Granville) Wyatt of Windsor, Colorado, and Cindy Redmond of Aurora, Colorado; her special caregiver, Casidy Reif of Omaha; her brother, Stan Galloway of Palm Coast, Florida; nieces, Kaye (Alex) McKleroy of El Sobrante, California, and Marlene (Don) Bailey of Palm Coast; and many grand-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Episcopal Church of Our Savior for the modernization of their audio/visual system. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior with Pastor Steve Meysing officiating. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. The casket will be closed at the church. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with family greeting friends 4-6 p.m., at Odean Colonial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 17, 2022.