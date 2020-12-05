Justin Anthony Baron, 39, of North Platte, died at his home Dec. 2, 2020. Justin was born in North Platte to Mark and Denise (Grazier) Baron on Dec. 7, 1980. He grew up in North Platte where he graduated from high school in 1999. Justin was a member of First Christian Church and worked in area restaurants. He was manager of Whiskey Creek until they closed then he became the general manager at The Canteen. On Oct. 13, 2018, Justin married Jordan Fraser and was the father of three girls whom he adored. Justin loved playing video games, watching WWE wrestling and was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins and Husker football. He also liked swimming and barbeque. Justin leaves us all too soon but will be remembered by all who knew him. Justin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Katherine and Harry Grazier; uncles, Jack Bond and Donald Grazier; aunt, Charlene Munn; and cousins, Cindy Fausnaugh, Cassie Leet and Bob Cady. He is survived by the love of his life, Jordan of North Platte; daughters, Reagan Hagen and Jayde Baron of North Platte and Mya Baron of Urbana, Missouri; his mother, Denise Baron of North Platte; father, Mark (Tammy) Baron of St. Augustine, Florida; sisters, Katrina (Steve) Tarvin of Bellevue and Shelby (James) Farley of Honolulu, Hawaii; grandparents, Gilbert and Judy Baron of Pensacola, Florida, and Carol Baron of Virginia Beach, Virginia; niece and nephews, Cameron Tarvin, Mason and Austin Wright and Jayden Tarvin; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for Justin's children. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2020.