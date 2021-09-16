Jodie Hill was born on May 27, 1958, in McCook, the son of William B. and Donna (Fanning) Hill, and passed away Sept. 11, 2021, at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck, North Dakota. He attended school in Arthur and graduated in 1976. He was active in band, football, basketball and rode bulls in high school rodeos. While in high school, Jodie and some friends started their band called "The Country Cousins," which was the start of his passion for music. For 45 years, he played in numerous bands including Something Country, Country VIPS, Breakaway, Borderline and most recently with the American Storytellers. In 2019, he was inducted into the Nebraska Country Music Hall of Fame. Due to the pandemic, the ceremony was postponed in 2020 and now again in 2021. He was very honored, humbled and proud of this recognition. After graduating from Mid-Plains Vocation School in North Platte, Jodie began his career in the automotive industry working for Joe Dye Ford and Ellett's Automotive in North Platte. He moved to Bismarck, North Dakota, in the early 1990s and worked as a mechanic at Eide Ford. In May 1997, he started working as a mechanic at the ND Department of Transportation. He became the shop foreman in 2006 and after 23+ years of service, he retired in January 2020 from the NDDOT and received the North Dakota Highway Patrol Colonel's Award for Excellence. Jodie married Gail Freund on June 28, 2003. As with his love for country music, he also enjoyed riding motorcycles and belonged to the OPMC Motorcycle Club. He then turned his sights in a whole new direction and found a new passion in scuba diving. He was a proud member of the Morton County Dive/Rescue Team and traveled annually for 13 years to Cozumel, Mexico, where he met many lifelong friends. He volunteered at the ND Safety Council and taught first aid, CPR and AED classes. After tackling the land and sea, he decided to take his adventurous spirit to the sky and jumped out of a perfectly good airplane. Not once, but twice. He loved hunting and telling stories and rarely met a person that he didn't become friends with. He was preceded in death by his father, William B. Hill; sister, Laurie (Hill) Briggs; his grandparents, Virgil and Esther Fanning; father-in-law, George T. Freund; and cousins. Those who will cherish his memory include his wife, Gail of Bismarck; his mother, Donna Beck of Paxton; his children, Eric (Emily) Hill of Seward, Justin (Darcie) Hill of Pinckney, Michigan, Shannon (Cody) Keiser of Whitehouse, Ohio; four grandchildren, Jadyn, Owen, Evalyn and Eli; his stepchildren, Brandon Berg of Minneapolis, Brenna Berg of Dallas; brother-in-Law, Allen Briggs of Las Vegas; and numerous relatives and friends. The family has chosen to have a celebration of life for Jodie next year on Sept. 11, 2022, at his home in Bismarck where Jodie loved spending time outside with the neighborhood friends who were just like family.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 16, 2021.