Kasey Luke Adkisson
1977 - 2022
BORN
1977
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 2 2022
2:00p.m.
Salvation Army
Kasey Luke Adkisson, 45, of Aurora, Colorado, formerly of North Platte, left this world on March 15, 2022. He was born on Jan. 19, 1977, in North Platte to Steve and Patricia (Morris) Adkisson. He was the third of five children, being six minutes older than his twin sister Kortney. Growing up, Kasey loved sports, especially baseball. He played midget baseball from age 15 to 17. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1995. Kasey was a very hard-working man. He obtained his CDL Class A at age 20. In the spring of 1999, Kasey and his high school sweetheart, Shelli Marie Franzen, brought an amazingly vibrant light into this world, their daughter, Gracey Mae Adkisson-Franzen. While working for All Roads Barricades, he met the love of his life in 2004. He married Rebecca Lynn Johansen on Feb. 11, 2005. Kasey, his wife and kids loved to go fishing, camping, spend time with family and friends, and live their best lives. In August 2011, they moved to Aurora. At his time of death, he was driving for Skyline Transportation with his trucker buddy, Titan. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Russel and Florence (Easton) Morris; his uncles, Russel Morris and John Adkisson; and his mother, Patricia (Adkisson) Smyth. Kasey is survived by his wife, Rebecca; daughter, Gracey Adkisson-Franzen; step-children Jessica (Camden) Grasmick, Tessa Johansen and Jamel Faulkner; eldest grandson, Devin (Phalary Austin) Wilson; siblings, Jason (Jennifer) Adkisson, Season (Mike) Kreber, twin sister, Kortney (Les) Markey and McKenzie Adkisson; six grandchildren; grandparents, Ruby (Keith) Sailors; his dad, Steve Adkisson; aunts, uncles, numerous nieces and nephews; and an infinite number of friends. In lieu of cards and flowers, a memorial fund has been set up at Hershey State Bank in North Platte. Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Salvation Army in North Platte.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Salvation Army
North Platte, NE
