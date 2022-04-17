Kathleen Fahey, 76, passed away on Aug. 20, 2021, at her home in Carbondale, Illinois. Kathleen was born on May 9, 1945, to William Thomas and Ardis (Rice) Fahey in Minneapolis. Kathleen earned her Bachelor of Arts in zoology and her Master of Arts in library science from the University of Minnesota. From 1968 to 1970 she worked at the University of Nebraska Medical Center Library. In 1971, she earned her Master of Arts in zoology at the University of Michigan. She worked at the Department of the Interior Library in Washington, D.C., from 1971 to 1973. She then moved to Bismarck, North Dakota, to live with her grandmother and worked there until 1977. She finally moved to Carbondale in 1977 and worked at Morris Library at Southern Illinois University until she retired in 2005. Kathleen and Sheila were best friends, and Ron and Sheila's family treasured their aunt. Kathleen visited North Platte soon after the birth of each child and continued visits as the children went through school, graduated, attended college, married and started their own families. Ron and Sheila also enjoyed their visits with Kathleen in her beautiful home with its lovely gardens and the magnificent forests in southern Illinois. Kathleen walked daily and in retirement traveled in Europe with Rhodes scholar tours. She was preceded in death by her parents. Kathleen is survived by her two sisters, Moira Fahey of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Mrs. Ron (Sheila) Boerner of North Platte; six nephews and nieces, James (Corie) Boerner of Bellevue, Kevin (Janell Davies) Boerner of Tempe, Arizona, Brian (Shannon) Boerner of Omaha, Sharleen (Trent) Rapp of Bennington, Anne (Steve) Zimmerman of Kearney and Cyndi (Sean) Cooke of Chandler, Arizona; and many great-nieces and nephews. Her funeral is at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Joshua Brown presiding. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 17, 2022.