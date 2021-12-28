Kathleen (Katie) D. Kramer Kathleen (Katie) D. Kramer, 64, of North Platte passed away Dec. 25, 2021, at Pawnee County Memorial Hospital in Pawnee City. Katie was born Feb. 21, 1957. She was the daughter of Wayne and Eloise (Karn) Kramer. Katie grew up on the family ranch northwest of Stapleton with her two brothers and two sisters. After graduating from Stapleton High School with the class of 1975, she went to nursing school in North Platte. She remained interested in the medical field for the remainder of her life. Katie worked for Poudre Valley and other hospitals in Colorado for 15 years. Most recently she was employed at Great Plains Health in North Platte. Katie was always thinking of other people and was selfless in the way she lived her life. When she worked for the hospital in Fort Collins, she often sat with those patients who were dying and had no family nearby. She loved to sew and make beautiful handmade gifts for many people she loved. Katie was a designer at heart and had a knack for decorating any given space. Babies were cherished by Katie and she was often heard saying that she wanted to rock the babies when she got to heaven. Most importantly, Katie loved her Catholic faith. She often took the Eucharist to those who were unable to attend Mass at the church. Katie is the mother of 5 children and 12 grandchildren. Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. prior to the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at St. John Catholic Church in Stapleton, with Father Reginald A. Urban and Father Mark Sieker officiating. Burial will be at a later date at St. John's Cemetery near Stapleton. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 28, 2021.