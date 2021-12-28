Kathleen (Katie) D. Kramer Kathleen (Katie) D. Kramer, 64, of North Platte passed away Dec. 25, 2021, at Pawnee County Memorial Hospital in Pawnee City. Katie was born Feb. 21, 1957. She was the daughter of Wayne and Eloise (Karn) Kramer. Katie grew up on the family ranch northwest of Stapleton with her two brothers and two sisters. After graduating from Stapleton High School with the class of 1975, she went to nursing school in North Platte. She remained interested in the medical field for the remainder of her life. Katie worked for Poudre Valley and other hospitals in Colorado for 15 years. Most recently she was employed at Great Plains Health in North Platte. Katie was always thinking of other people and was selfless in the way she lived her life. When she worked for the hospital in Fort Collins, she often sat with those patients who were dying and had no family nearby. She loved to sew and make beautiful handmade gifts for many people she loved. Katie was a designer at heart and had a knack for decorating any given space. Babies were cherished by Katie and she was often heard saying that she wanted to rock the babies when she got to heaven. Most importantly, Katie loved her Catholic faith. She often took the Eucharist to those who were unable to attend Mass at the church. Katie is the mother of 5 children and 12 grandchildren. Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. prior to the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at St. John Catholic Church in Stapleton, with Father Reginald A. Urban and Father Mark Sieker officiating. Burial will be at a later date at St. John's Cemetery near Stapleton. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 28, 2021.
Sponsored by Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte.
11 Entries
Your friend, Richard Severson
January 5, 2022
My heart broke when I heard of Kathleen's passing. Her spirit was so gentle and sweet. I remember all the times on buses going to and from music competitions, football and basketball games. My prayers are with the family during this time and know that you will see Kathleen one day.
Ruby M Clark
School
January 4, 2022
Katie and I worked together for many years. We fought, laughed, cried and ponder life just like sisters. She was family. She loved and cared for people and animals without judgement. You are free from pain. Rest easy Katie. Gary and I love you and you will be missed
Doreen Morris
Friend
December 29, 2021
Cindy Sandoval and Lydia Vigil
December 28, 2021
Katie was one of a kind. She was a wonderful loving person and a great friend. I am so grateful for all the memories I have of her which will be with me always. She will be missed.
CINDY SANDOVAL
Friend
December 28, 2021
Cindy Sandoval
December 28, 2021
Katie was the sweetest, most positive person. She was always a joy to visit with. I know she is in heaven right now rocking the babies. My thoughts and prayers to her family.
Linda Gorman
Coworker
December 28, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Katie's passing. Although we haven't seen each other for many years, I have fond memories of times when the Karn cousins would get together at Grandma and Grandpa Karn's farm. My thoughts go out to her family and friends who will miss having her in their lives.
Angie (Karn) Nash
December 28, 2021
Prayers to family
Patricia Wendt
Acquaintance
December 28, 2021
Sad to hear of Kathleen’s passing. As a former classmate it sort of caught me off guard. I recall her beautiful spirit as a young woman. Sounds like she used it to care for many. Prayers for comfort, peace and understanding for family and friends as God’s love provides for his children during this difficult time. Class of 75. Dave Sautter
Dave Sautter
Classmate
December 27, 2021
Kate was a wonderful friend and such an important part of my life. I remember her kindness, her smile and all of the fun we had, and I’ll miss her dearly. I feel grateful to have known her and am comforted by the knowledge that she is at peace now in heaven.