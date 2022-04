Kay Dean Guiles Kay Dean Guiles, 88, formerly of North Platte, died Aug. 30, 2020, in Washington DC. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of memorial service. Inurnment will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 24, 2021.