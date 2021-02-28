Keith Maynard Shirk, 89, of North Platte, died Feb. 25, 2021, at Great Plains Health. He was born on Oct. 27, 1931, to Reuben and Rosie (Durner) Shirk. He graduated from Curtis with the class of 1949. A few years after graduating, Keith entered the U.S. Army and served from July 23, 1953, to May 28, 1955. He married Judy Chapin on Nov. 6, 1960, at the Arnold United Methodist Church. To this union, two children were born: Kenda and Stephan. After his discharge from the Army, he went to school in Omaha and worked for Western Electric. In 1958, Keith moved back to North Platte and worked for Field Birge Lumber Company for three years. He also sold MoorMan Feed to farmers and ranchers for around 30 years. When he retired from the feed sales, he started Keith Shirk Sales, selling baling twine and net wrap until 2015. Keith was a former member of the American Legion, the Lincoln County Feeder & Ranchers, West Central Pork Producers and Elks Club, and a current member of the Eagles Club. He enjoyed camping with family and friends, fishing and playing shuffleboard while wintering in Apache Junction, Arizona. Keith was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Melvin McMichael; and his mother and father-in-law, Margaret and Charles Chapin. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy; his children, Kenda (Eric) Pollock and Stephan; significant other, Becky Parker; two grandchildren, Matthew (Leanna) and Miranda(Josh Lowery); great-grandchild, Colt and another one on the way; three nieces, Deb, Kathy and Peg; and numerous other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Ned Cooper officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Burial, with full military honors provided by the North Platte Veterans Honor Guard, will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2021.