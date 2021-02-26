Sponsored by Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte.
Memories Good times. Bob and Annie
Robert Chavis
March 12, 2021
I was so saddened to hear of Keith’s passing. We always had a great time with you all. Know that I hold you Judy and your family in my thoughts and prayers I am sure Ron was there to welcome him❤ Love Jennie
Jennie Welna
Friend
March 2, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Keiths passing! Our families have so many memories together I will cherish forever!! Much Love too you all from Staci Abegg & the Doyles
Staci Abegg
Friend
March 2, 2021
Judy so sorry about Keith always enjoyed visiting with him at the sale barn and other places are prayers and thoughts are with you and your family.
Kim and Aneita Strasburg
Family
March 2, 2021
My condolences go out to the family of Keith. He was a great man. My thoughts and prayers go out to you all.
Micky Boettger
Friend
March 2, 2021
Thoughts and prayers sent in this difficult time, God bless!
Steve Jones
March 2, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Larry and Peggy Steel
Acquaintance
March 2, 2021
Sending deepest condolences for Keith’s family from Janice Campbell & family
Janice Campbell
Friend
March 1, 2021
Keith was a great friend and mentor. He got me started on a 30 year career with MoorMans. I always appreciated his help and knowledge. Our deepest sympathy to the family.
Doug and Kay Downs
March 1, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this difficult time. Steve, know that we are always here for you! Work Mom
Tom & Lori Tobiasson
Friend
March 1, 2021
Our condolences to you Judy and your family from the Elson Family's.
Lindy Elson
Family
February 28, 2021
Judy——My thoughts and prayers are with you
Darcas Voter
February 27, 2021
Judy: So sorry to learn of Keith's death.
My prayers for strength for you.
In Jesus name. Ardis